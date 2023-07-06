View and purchase more photos from this event by clicking here.
PITTSBURG — Chanute Post 170 was rudely handed a sweep at the hands of the Pittsburg Post 64 Patriots in American Legion Single-A baseball action on Thursday. After taking a 9-2 loss in game 1, Chanute allowed Pittsburg to come from behind for a 3-1 victory in game 2.
After taking a pair of uneven losses to Pittsburg earlier in the season, Chanute looked greatly improved to start Thursday’s doubleheader at Pittsburg State University’s Al Ortolani Field. Post 170 trailed by just a single run through five and a half innings before Pittsburg posted 6 runs to put the game out of reach.
Second baseman Logan Axelson and outfielder Kolby Baker drove in runs in the game, and Axelson and outfielder Collin Keating stole bases en route to scoring the pair.
Jase Tarter (0-3) had a solid pitching outing before Pittsburg found a groove, and Keating finished out the game on the mound.
The solid baseball returned in the nightcap, as Chanute carried a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth. Again, pitching was solid and kept Pittsburg on its heels.
“In the second game we threw a lot of strikes, but the umpire kinda squeezed us,” Chanute head coach Hunter Friederich said.
After Pittsburg loaded the bases and forced a pitching change, no amount of dotting corners and hitting dead center in the catcher’s glove was enough to find a third out before Pittsburg scored a trio of runs.
Despite the untimeliness, that jam was basically the only one Chanute didn’t find its way out of on the night. A team who has previously struggled with letting the flood gates fly open on defense, Chanute kept a threatening Pittsburg squad at bay multiple times.
“The key to getting out of jams has been our pitchers throwing strikes, just like I’ve been preaching to them all year,” Friederich said.
Solid defense didn’t hurt either, as Keating and shortstop Jacob Thompson made run-saving plays and catcher Brady Alonzo threw a pair of runners out.
Friederich was especially pleased with another impact Alonzo made — Pittsburg all but stopped trying to steal bases in the late game.
“He’s a wall back there,” Friederich said.
Alonzo also had a solid night at the plate.
“Brady is still hitting the ball well,” Friederich said. “He’s smashing the ball right up the middle, so that’s good.”
Friederich was also impressed with Baker, both in his play and leadership. Baker knocked an RBI-single in each game and can usually be heard between innings and in the dugout.
“Kolby is hitting the ball where it’s pitched, and I’m proud of that.” he said. “He’s always been a team leader, and if he keeps doing that he’ll go places.”
Hunter Anderson and Baker tossed the second game, with Baker (2-3) taking the loss as the reliever.
“Hunter hasn’t pitched much this year, but he came in, did a job and did it well,” Friederich said.
As previously mentioned, Baker was pitching well. He struck out 2-of-3 batters faced and finished with a strike-rate over 60%, though it could have been much higher.
Chanute fell to 6-12 on the year, while Pittsburg improved to 15-4.
Up Next
Chanute will look to grab back some momentum as it closes out the regular season today with a road doubleheader against the Garnett Post 48 Muddogs (8-11). The Muddogs boast a trio of guys hitting over .375, but have a pitching staff with an ERA of 6.01 and a WHIP of 2.25.
Pittsburg 9, Chanute 2, (7)
Chanute: 010 010 0 - 2 5 1
Pittsburg: 002 160 X - 9 7 1
Notes: Logan Axelson 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 SB; Kolby Baker 1 H, 1 RBI; Brady Alonzo 2 H; Hunter Anderson 1 H; Collin Keating 1 R, 1 SB; Jase Tarter (L, 0-3) 4.1 IP, 6 ER, 6 H, 1 K, 4 BB; Collin Keating 1.2 IP, 2 ER, 1 H, 1 K, 2 BB
Pittsburg 3, Chanute 1 (5)
Chanute: 001 00 - 1 1 2
Pittsburg: 000 3X - 3 3 2
Notes: Kolby Baker 1 H, 1 RBI; Jase Tarter 1 R; Hunter Anderson 3.0 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 3 K, 3 BB; Kolby Baker (L, 2-3) 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 2 K, 1 BB
