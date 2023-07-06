ALP170 Single-A @ Pittsburg - July 5, 2023 - Jacob Thompson

Chanute Post 170 shortstop Jacob Thompson, left, rolls a double play as second baseman Logan Axelson looks on during a doubleheader with Pittsburg Post 64 on July 5.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

PITTSBURG — Chanute Post 170 was rudely handed a sweep at the hands of the Pittsburg Post 64 Patriots in American Legion Single-A baseball action on Thursday. After taking a 9-2 loss in game 1, Chanute allowed Pittsburg to come from behind for a 3-1 victory in game 2.

Chanute Post 170 third baseman Brady Alonzo dives to record an out during a doubleheader with Pittsburg Post 64 on July 5.
Chanute Post 170 second baseman Logan Axelson sprints out an infield hit during a doubleheader with Pittsburg Post 64 on July 5.
Chanute Post 170 RHP Hunter Anderson stretches to deliver a pitch during a doubleheader with Pittsburg Post 64 on July 5.

