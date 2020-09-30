PITTSBURG – Chanute High School tennis went out with a bang in the final regular season meet of the year, claiming second place with eight wins.
Pittsburg won the meet with 13 wins, while Parsons (eight wins), Labette County (seven) and Iola (four) fell behind the Lady Blue Comets. Due to an illness of the usual CHS No. 1 singles player Kori Babcock, junior Aimee Maxton stepped up to fill that void, doing so successfully with a 3-1 finish after beating Labette’s Elsie Sorrell 8-0, Iola’s Keiera Fawson 8-4 and Pittsburg’s Marci Brown 8-1. Maxton only lost to Parsons’ Lauren Farris 8-3.
“This was a great way to end the regular season for the Varsity, although we had to make changes due to illness,” CHS head girls tennis coach Mike De La Torre said. “I was concerned that moving up to number one for this meet, Aimee would be extremely nervous, but in no way did it show. Aimee played the best tennis of her career, hitting some nice strokes, playing to win, and playing with confidence. I was particularly pleased with her play in her match against Marci Brown of Pittsburg. She totally dominated the match against one of the best players in the SEK.”
Sophomore Aaliyah Colding, the No. 2 singles player this time around, went 3-2 after roasting Iola’s Jessica Tidd 8-0 and winning over Parsons’ Eve Moss 8-2. There was no No. 2 singles entry from Parsons, so Colding won by default.
“This was the first Varsity meet for sophomore Aaliyah Colding,” De La Torre said. “I was thrilled for her that she won the first Varsity match of her career. The nerves kind of took over in her second match against Pittsburg, but I am proud of how she came back, got a win against a good player from Iola, and although she lost against Labette County, it was close, a tie-breaker, and she continued her great play. She served well, and I was very pleased with her consistency.”
Sophomores Tyra Bogle and Grace Thompson, No. 1 doubles players, were 1-3, beating out Labette’s Emma Brown and Layla Bradfield 8-1, but losing to Parsons Gracen Griess and Jaidyn Schultz 8-2, to Pitt’s Emma Lawson and Emily McGown 8-1, and to Iola’s Mia Shelby and Sydney Shelby 8-5.
Sophomores Lena Aguilar and Gracie Palet, No. 2 doubles players, were 3-2 after dominating Iola’s Sara Stebbins and Sarai Perez 8-1, ousting Parsons’ Jazzy Palmer and Sydney Schibi 8-3, and winning by default over Iola. The two lost to Pitt’s Lilly Cawyer and Haley McCabe 8-0 and to Labette’s Bradi Johhnson and Katie Zwalen 8-2. Aguilar and Palet’s wins helped Chanute earn the second-place team medals.
“Our doubles teams struggled a little bit. The toughest loss for Tyra and Grace was against Iola, a team they have beaten twice before. But I’m proud of the way they came back and got a win against Labette County,” De La Torre said. “Every meet I see some improvement in the play of both doubles teams, the way they communicate with each other, and most of all, how they compete. This was a great season. I feel every player, both Junior Varsity and Varsity, improved their games a lot.”
CHS will get ready for postseason play, starting with the SEK Tournament this Saturday in Parsons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.