Altoona Football vs Peabody-Burns 10.7.22 - Brandon Johnson

Altoona-Midway’s Brandon Johnson (12) breaks away from Christopher Spencer (21) of Peabody-Burns for a 47-yard touchdown run in the opening minutes Friday night at Frank Kennedy Field. Unfortunately, the Warriors rallied to defeat the Jets 45-19.

 Debra Meigs | Contributed photo

BUFFALO – Many supporters of the Altoona-Midway High Jets were hoping for three things Friday night at Frank Kennedy Field – a great homecoming celebration, seeing a full four quarters of football for the first time this season, and the third victory of the year.

The first two goals were accomplished, but unfortunately, Peabody-Burns spoiled the trifecta as the Warriors defeated the Jets 45-19 in the 6-man, District 1 contest.

Altoona Football vs Peabody-Burns 10.7.22 - Chase Nalley

Chase Nalley (50) of Altoona looks for running room in Friday's 45-19 loss to Peabody-Burns while Lane Poverlein (74) attempts to run interference. Nalley was also crowned as the Altoona Homecoming King.

