BUFFALO – Many supporters of the Altoona-Midway High Jets were hoping for three things Friday night at Frank Kennedy Field – a great homecoming celebration, seeing a full four quarters of football for the first time this season, and the third victory of the year.
The first two goals were accomplished, but unfortunately, Peabody-Burns spoiled the trifecta as the Warriors defeated the Jets 45-19 in the 6-man, District 1 contest.
During halftime, Miss Alaura Maple was crowned as the 2022 Altoona-Midway Homecoming Queen, and Jet team member Chase Nalley joined her as the Homecoming King.
As for the football game, Altoona-Midway struck first, but the Jets were unable to hold the lead as the Warriors bounced back to claim a 45-19 victory.
Altoona senior Brandon Johnson got the home crowd excited by reaching pay dirt first via a 17-yard run. The PAT failed and the Jets led 6-0.
Peabody rallied to lead 20-6 by the end of the first quarter and 33-12 at halftime. The Warriors led 39-12 after three periods, and each team managed a single touchdown in the final quarter. It was the first time this season that either the Jets or their opponents did not claim victory early due to the mercy rule.
“Tonight was a disappointing loss, but I know the boys will put this game behind them and have a good week of practice in preparation to take on Southern Coffey County next Friday,” Altoona head coach Randy Almond said.
In addition to Johnson’s early TD run, the Jets found the end zone two more times during the contest. Harley Lopeman accounted for both touchdowns, a second-quarter kickoff return and a long run from scrimmage in the final frame.
Jacob Meigs closed out the scoring by running in a two-point conversion following the final score. For the game, Lopeman rushed for 118 yards for the Jets. Kieran Foster carried five times for 47 yards, while Johnson and Meigs finished with 22 and 21 yards.
Blaine Collins rang up 19 yards rushing and Nalley added four as the Jets finished with an impressive 251 yards on the ground.
Altoona also notched 101 yards through the air, with Meigs going 3-of-6 for 65 yards and Johnson connecting on 4-of-7 tosses for 34 yards. Johnson was the leading receiver with 55 yards, while Lopeman collected 24 yards and Nalley 20.
Defensively, Collins had a team-high 16 tackles, including eight unassisted. Collins also had the Jets’ only sack on the night.
William Stackhouse came up with two interceptions to go with six total tackles, while Meigs registered seven tackles and had a fumble recovery. Lopeman and Johnson finished with five tackles each, Foster had four, Nalley three, and Lane Poeverlein and Andy Tiger added two apiece.
Up Next
Peabody-Burns moved to 3-1 in district play and 4-2 overall, while Altoona-Midway fell to 1-4 in district and 2-4 overall. The Jets will travel to Leroy to face the Southern Coffey County Titans (1-5, 1-4) on Friday, Oct. 14. The Titans will be coming off a trio of lopsided losses after a win over Chetopa in week three .
6-Man District I Standings
Waverly(6-0, 5-0)
Wetmore (4-2, 3-1)
Peabody-Burns (4-2, 3-1)
Lost Springs-Centre (3-3, 3-1)
Altoona-Midway (2-4, 1-4)
So. Coffey Co. (1-5, 1-4)
Chetopa (0-6, 0-5)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.