St. Paul Football vs. Oswego 9.9.22

St. Paul senior quarterback Trey Peters (3) launches a pass during a home matchup with Oswego on Sept. 9, 2022.

 Hailey Phillips | Tribune photo

ST. PAUL — St. Paul cruised to a 50-0 homecoming victory Friday night in an 8-Man district matchup with Marais des Cygnes Valley. 

St. Paul scored midway through the first quarter on a short run by Kiser Wiatrak, the first of six touchdowns on the night for him. He scored two more times in the first quarter, twice in the second and he scored the last touchdown to end the game in the third quarter.

