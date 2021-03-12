It took a few days for Neosho County Community College baseball to get over a big loss Tuesday. On Thursday, NCCC put the early part of the week behind them and split with Allen Community College.
The Panthers capped off the two-game series with a 7-1 win over the Red Devils at Hudson Field, improving to 6-3 on the early year. Freshman right fielder Brett Wiemers (.452 average and 12 RBIs on the season) went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, sophomore third baseman Andrew Brautman (.300 with a home run and five RBIs) hit 2 for 4, freshman designated hitter Jack Cosper (.250 with four RBIs) registered a 1-for-3 day with three RBIs and a double, and freshman first baseman Mason Lundgrin (.250 with two home runs and 13 RBIs), sophomore center fielder Khalil Thrasher (.400 with a home run and 11 RBIs) and freshman left fielder Drew Miller (.464 with three home runs and 14 RBIs) all went 1 for 3. Thrasher and Miller each had a ribbie.
But it was freshman starting pitcher Jack Ebright who put the team on his back, snapping Allen’s 10-game winning streak. Ebright in a complete game struck out eight, walked one and gave up just one earned run in a two-hitter game, earning a perfect record of 2-0 on the year.
“In the second game, I felt like we put a lot of better at-bats together and even our outs were at least well-thought, good approaches,” 35th-year head coach Steve Murry said. “I thought Jack Ebright was just spectacular. I thought our defense was really good. And I thought the whole thing was a better job all the way around in the second game.”
Ebright didn’t give up a run until the top of the fifth and allowed just one hit, four groundouts, and four pop outs through five innings. The only hits in the game for Allen were in the first and fifth innings.
To say Ebright was on a roll is an understatement. Ebright, who generally throws a fastball, a changeup and a slider in the low-80s, said he took advantage of the number of lefties for Allen, which for the year, makes those hitters 1 for 21 (.048 average) versus the freshman.
“So basically they had a lot of lefty hitters in that lineup and so I knew I was going to have to go away with my changeup, and I was executing it pretty well all game and they were swinging over the top of it,” Ebright said. “As I started, the first couple of times around the lineup, changeups to the lefties, and once I faced them the fourth time around, I mixed in some sliders and I tried to execute every single pitch I threw. ... (I) just want to continue to fill it up, and trust my defense behind me to make plays, and have confidence up there.”
The defense made plays all day. After Ebright hit Allen freshman outfielder Caleb Easterling to put him on first, he forced Allen into a 6-4-3 double play in the top of the third.
Following a third consecutive inning with no hits, no runs and no errors, the Panther offense went off in the bottom of the fourth. Miller singled to bring in Brautman. Thrasher smoked an RBI-single that scored Brady. Wiemers sliced a two-run single that brought home Thrasher and Miller. And Cosper capped off the scoring with a groundout to third base, which scored Lundgrin.
The inning was as successful as it gets, scoring five runs on six hits.
After forcing two groundouts, the only run Allen scored was off a wild pitch, which brought home Allen freshman left fielder Colton Patterson, who got on with a single. And with this runner that scored, Ebright’s foes at the plate are 0 for 15 with runners on. Still, with two outs, Ebright was able to bait freshman shortstop Josh Prinner into a flyout, which now makes batters that are facing two outs 2 for 16 when facing the undefeated pitcher.
The Panthers culminated their scoring after Cosper doubled, which allowed freshman catcher Ivan Witt and Wiemers to score.
Overall, Neosho racked up nine hits to just two for Allen.
Game 1:
In an extra-inning game, the Panthers lost the contest in the top of the eighth after a five-hit, three-run inning by Allen.
NCCC would go on to fall short to Allen by a score of 8-5. Lundgrin went 1 for 4 with two RBIs, while Thrasher tallied a 1-for-2 day with an RBI, and Miller produced a 1-for-4 outing with a ribbie.
“I thought we came up in some clutch situations in the first game where we could’ve taken a lot of advantage and didn’t get it done,” Murry said. “And by not just getting it done, I’m saying we had runners in scoring position with one out and we get two not-so-good at-bats in a row. And that kind of hurt us. I didn’t think Taylor (Parrett) was very sharp in the first game, but he kind of did a workman’s type deal to get us to be competitive. We made some mistakes that we probably could’ve did better in the first game. I feel like we probably could’ve won the first game. We just didn’t have it, and that happens.”
Allen took it in the eighth following an RBI-double by sophomore designated hitter Alec Roberts, an RBI-single by sophomore first baseman Damon Burroughs, and another RBI-single by Prinner.
“We gave ourselves a chance on the mound, which has kind of been the theme for us going so far this year. If we can give ourselves a chance on the mound, we really like our offense and defense,” seventh-year Allen head coach Clint Stoy said. “Although we kicked it around a little bit in the first game, that’s not typical of our club.”
Allen freshman reliever Levi Bennett came in the bottom of the fifth with the score at 5-5, securing the win. With a man on second, Bennett forced two groundouts and a flyout in the bottom of the fifth. In the bottom of the sixth, the reliever pitched a groundout and lineout and had a strikeout.
In the bottom of the seventh and eighth, Bennett registered two groundouts, one flyout, two strikeouts, and a lineout. For the game, Bennett struck out three, walked none, and allowed no earned runs in four innings.
Red Devil sophomore starting pitcher Jacob Davenport struck out one, walked two, and gave up three earned runs and four total runs in two innings, while sophomore middle reliever Brian Beers had three strikeouts, two walks, no earned runs, and one total run in two innings.
With the game at 5-1 in the bottom of the third, NCCC’s damage was from a Miller RBI-single, and a two-run single by Lundgrin.
An inning later, Neosho tied things up in the bottom of the fourth following a Thrasher RBI-single. But the Panthers lost the game after some clutch Allen hitting.
NCCC starting freshman pitcher Taylor Parrett struck out six, walked three, and gave up five earned runs in five innings. Freshman reliever Tyler McQuinn struck out five, walked none, and gave up three earned runs in three innings.
Allen put up 12 hits to six for NCCC. Allen sophomore first baseman Damon Burroughs was 3 for 4 with a three-run home run and four RBIs.
Up next, NCCC (6-3, 1-1) will face Allen (11-3, 1-1) on Sunday at noon and 2 pm. The games were originally slated for today, but were postponed due to the rain.
