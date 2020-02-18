ROBERT MAGOBET
Kyler Hancock pitched a gem that led to a 4-3 win for the Panthers versus Kansas Wesleyan University’s junior varsity team on Tuesday afternoon.
Hancock struck out six and shut out the Coyotes in his six innings of work, which helped his team move to over .500 with a 3-2 record after Game 1. The sophomore pitcher protected the 4-0 lead to the best of his ability, and Hancock noted what was working for him.
“I was just filling up the zone all day no matter what. I had really good secondary pitches that helped a lot,” Hancock said after the game. “I really worked on my curveball when I was ahead in the count. They couldn’t hit that all day, so that’s really what helped me.”
What also helped Hancock, who was dealing in the mid-80s using his four-seam fastball, 12-6 curveball and changeup, was NCCC scoring just enough runs to edge out the fifth game of the season. Sophomore catcher Connor Jeffers had two hits, including a double that helped produce three RBI overall. Freshman infielder Luke Burk hit two singles, contributing to five hits overall for the team.
Damage started when Jeffers delivered a single that brought sophomore infielder Andrew Brautman home in the bottom of the third.
In the bottom of the fourth, Burk stroked a single to score sophomore infielder Chase Curtis, which made the score 2-0 NCCC. With NCCC hitters feeding off each other, Jeffers was up once more and smashed a double to bring home sophomore Josh Flack and Burk to up the score to 4-0 in the bottom of the fourth.
NCCC head coach Steve Murry then decided to bring in freshman left-handed pitcher Will Eldridge and freshman right-handed pitcher Owen Chaffin in the top of the seventh. Kansas Wesleyan scored on a 5-4-3 double-play ball and Kansas Wesleyan freshman John Mark Gassett doubled and scored sophomore Hayden Faunce, tallying the score to 4-2.
Kansas Wesleyan’s Shea Goessman walked with the bases loaded, which put the score at 4-3. But the Panthers were able to force senior Cody Montanez into a groundout, promptly ending the game in the seventh.
The Panthers won, but Murry thought his team could have performed significantly better.
“Kyler Hancock was spectacular, thought Luke Burk played well. Somebody else had two hits (Jeffers). Other than that, I thought we played crappy and we’re playing timid, we’re playing scared, playing nervous, got sophomores not producing, we got pitchers not throwing strikes, it’s not a real good recipe. I feel like most of it is between their ears. It’s not like they’re not talented enough to do it. They’re just not producing. They got to figure out a way to do it or they’re not going to be playing longer.”
Murry emphasized that first-timers in relief situations underperforming is expected, but once it gets to three-time offenses, then those players will start from the bottom and have to prove themselves to get back in the good graces of the coaching staff.
“It comes down to what you are going to do between the ears when you get between the lines, and that’s on you; there’s not a whole lot of training to do that,” Murry said. “We’ll continue to throw the bullpen and get comfortable, but ultimately it’s down to what can you accomplish between the lines.”
Neosho won the second game.6-2.
NCCC will play Ottawa University JV in a double-header Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Hudson Field.
Prior games:
NNCC Game 1 Sunday: NCCC lost its first game of the season to Northeast Nebraska Community College on Sunday 1-0 at Hudson Field.
Burk, sophomore outfielder Khalil Thrasher and freshman infielder Drew Miller produced a hit apiece. Flack struck out six in seven innings.
Northeast’s sophomore Jayden Sinju hit a single to bring in the game’s only run.
NNCC Game 2 Sunday: NCCC won Game 2 by a score of 3-2.
Freshman first baseman Mason Lundgrin hit a solo shot walk-off. Thrasher produced three hits, while Burk mustered up two hits. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Cam Blazek struck out six in a complete game.
Scoring plays for NCCC included a Thrasher single that brought in Brautman in the bottom of the first, a Miller sacrifice fly to left field to bring in Brautman in the bottom of the seventh, and Lundgrin homering in the bottom of the eighth.
NNCC Game 1 Monday: The Panthers fell short to NNCC 10-3 Monday.
Freshman shortstop Vinny Esparza hit twice and freshman catcher Cooper Turpin had an RBI. Sophomore pitcher Ben Des Rosiers struck out six in five innings of work, while Chaffin struck out one in one inning. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Hunter Friederich walked one in one inning.
Brautman stole home in the bottom of the first, Turpin grounded out for third to bring in Esparza, and Brautman scored once more on a wild pitch.
NNCC Game 2 Monday: NCCC closed the series out with a 12-2 win against NNCC.
Thrasher and Lundgrin both had three hits, and Lundgrin had three RBI.
Burk and sophomore right fielder Chaston Wylie engineered two hits apiece. Freshman right-handed pitcher Taylor Parrett struck out six and had one earned run in five innings, while freshman right-handed pitcher Jack Ebright struck out three in one inning.
Esparza walked to score Thrasher, and Wylie, Lundgrin and Esparza scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the second. Wylie singled to bring in Miller, Lundgrin singled to bring in Thrasher, Burk also singled to bring in Wylie, and Brautman lined out to right field but brought in Lundgrin in the bottom of the third.
Lundgrin grounded out but brought in Miller, Burk singled to score Jeffers and Thrasher in the bottom of the fourth, and Lundgrin singled to bring in Jeffers in the bottom of the sixth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.