Chanute Blue Comets Quarterback Eric Erbe and wide receiver Dagen Dean lit up the night sky Friday evening at Chanute Sports Complex.
Dominant in all three phases of the game, the Blue Comets steamrolled the visiting Tonganoxie Chieftains 41-17. The victory moves the state-ranked Blue Comets to 3-0 on the season.
Displaying their fullest capabilities in the second quarter, The Blue Comets reeled off 21 consecutive points en route to a commanding 28-10 halftime advantage.
2nd quarter dominance
Chanute snapped a 7-7 tie via Eric Erbe's 52-yard touchdown strike to a streaking Dean, with Jaxson Vaughan's extra point splitting the uprights for a 14- 7 lead.
The Blue Comets then capitalized on excellent field position on their ensuing possession. Kaiden Seamster's 34-yard gain on a screen pass set up the Blue Comets deep in Tonganoxie territory. On the following play sophomore tailback Quinton Harding gained the left edge and scampered 12 yards to paydirt, moving the Blue Comets to a 21-7 lead.
The pendulum swung again in Chanute's favor late in the half when sophomore lineman Garrett Love blocked a punt, scooped the ball up, and rumbled 32 yards for the score, staking the Blue Comets to a 28-7 advantage.
With just over six minutes remaining in the third Erbe found Dean in the back corner of the end zone, with Vaughan's extra point putting the Blue Comets on top 35-10. Chanute was quickly back in business, courtesy of cornerback Seamster's interception near midfield.
The Blue Comets quickly parlayed Tonganoxie's miscue into another score as Erbe went over the top of the Chieftains defense for a 50-yard touchdown bomb to Dean. A bad snap resulted in a block of Vaughan's extra point attempt, and Tonganoxie tacked on a late touchdown to account for the final 24-point margin.
Celebrating his birthday on the sideline, head coach Clete Frazell was impressed with his squad's show-of-force victory, adding that Tonganoxie was a quality opponent.
"We played a Top 10 (Class) 4A team tonight in Tonganoxie, and I couldn't be more proud of our effort," Frazell said, referencing the Chieftains' No. 9 ranking in the most recent Max Preps online poll. Tonganoxie was unranked in the Kansas Football Coaches Association (KFBCA) poll. The Blue Comets, meanwhile, entered ranked No. 4 in Class 4A in the MaxPreps poll, and No. 8 in the KFBCA poll.
"We prepared well this week with two of the better practices we've had," Frazell said. "We knew this was going to be one of the toughest games on our schedule."
Frazell conceded that the Blue Comets already appear to be in mid-season form.
"Our mission is fixing the things we need to fix, and if we do that we're going to be a very dangerous team," he said. "We're pretty darn good right now, but we're trying to be great."
With the Blue Comets detonating for 21 points over the final 9 minutes of the second quarter, Frazell said Love's punt block tilted the momentum.
"It was a great individual effort by Garrett to block that point for the scoop-and-score right before halftime. It really took the wind out of their sails," Frazell said.
Second half
Despite the 18-point cushion, Frazell implored his club to keep the pedal to the metal in the second half.
"We knew that being up 28-10 at half, we still needed to come out and get one more on the board, and if we did it was really going to be deflating for them," he said. "We came out and had a great drive to open the second half."
The big-play strikes from Erbe to Dean were the exact opposite of what Frazell and his staff game-planned for.
"We knew we were going to have to get chunk yardage and sustain drives, because of what they had shown on film. We thought we would see a different defense with Cover 4 over the top."
Cover 4 is a common zone coverage that is heavily focused on eliminating the deep portion of the field.
"Cover 4 is hard to beat over the top," Frazell said. "We were planning on sustaining long drives, controlling the clock, and putting points on the board."
Frazell was also pleased with the Blue Comets' defensive effort.
"Tonganoxie's offense has been explosive on film," he said. "They scored 40-plus (47-42 victory) against Basehor-Linwood, one of the better teams in 4A."
Frazell said an area of improvement will be centered on polishing the line play on both sides of the ball.
"We've got to be a little better with the run game on offense. By that same token, we have to be a little bit better up front defensively — stopping the run, controlling gaps and beating blocks," he said, adding that speed at the linebacker position is a strength to build on. "We're just focusing on trying to improve our offensive and defensive line play."
Dean's game-changing performance included 127 yards receiving and three touchdown grabs.
"Dagen was fantastic tonight. He made plays and got vertical on them," Frazell said, adding that Dean was also a thorn in Tonganoxie's side on the defensive side of the ball. "He gave them fits in the first half."
Frazell also lauded his star signal-caller for a superb performance. While he got it done through the air, Erbe was also fleet of foot.
"Eric has been unbelievable all year," he said. "He is taking care of the football and making great decisions. He's a leader of our team."
The fourth-year head coach also lavished praise on prized senior tailback Ty Leedy, who racked up 101 yards on 15 carries.
"There is not a grittier kid on the field.
He's going to fight until the whistle blows. He did that tonight and had a bunch of rushing yards. I think he really proved against a good defense how good he is," Frazell said.
While he has assembled a star-studded cast, Frazell declined to say where this squad ranks in comparison to his others.
"It remains to be seen," he said with a laugh.
Frazell noted that he told his players to enjoy the victory tonight, but the focus quickly needs to shift to Week 4 opponent Ulysses.
"Our mentality is, 'Tomorrow it's on to next week, baby.' We're coming for everybody on our schedule."
UP NEXT
The Blue Comets will make the five-plus hour drive for a road clash with Ulysses, located near the Colorado border in Southwest Kansas. Ulysses entered its Week 3 matchup against Holcomb with a 1-1 record. That result was unavailable as of press time.
— Scoring —
Tonganoxie 0 10 0 7 - 17
Chanute 7 21 13 0 - 41
