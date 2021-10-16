JARED McMASTERS
Chanute’s Kaiden Seamster dealt the first blow.
On the first offensive drive of the night for the Coffeyville Golden Tornado, quarterback Zac Becker rolled right and tossed a short throw to one of his receivers in the middle of the field.
Before the Coffeyville receiver could dodge the oncoming traffic, Seamster launched into the receiver for a perfectly timed hit from the side that swallowed up his opponent and broke up the pass.
A wave of “oohs” and murmurs from the Golden Tornado crowd floated around.
Seamster’s crack against Coffeyville set the tone for the type of defense the Golden Tornado offense would become familiar with early in the Chanute Blue Comets 48-6 drubbing at home on Friday.
“We want to play physical all the time, so coming up and making a big hit like that early in the game kind of gets everybody jump started,” Chanute head coach Clete Frazell said. “The sideline goes nuts, and it just breeds more people wanting to get aggressive and go make a play like he did.”
The only aspect of the Blue Comets defensive unit Coffeyville poked holes in was a misalignment late in the second quarter where the Golden Tornado capitalized to score its lone touchdown of the night.
That play brought Chanute’s streak of three consecutive shutouts to a close and ticked off defensive coordinator Kip Keeley. But that’s an annoyance Frazell is encouraging at this stage of the season.
“You gotta love it when you’ve got guys like that because, in a game like this, it’s 48-6, and we still find a way to be upset,” Frazell said. “That’s what it takes to be great.”
The Blue Comets defense piled on a pair of sacks shortly after Seamster’s tackle to continue harassing Coffeyville.
Senior defensive lineman Kolton LaCrone tacked on another physical highlight when he enveloped Coffeyville’s Mason Lochner and tossed him to ground with ease to abruptly end a fake punt on fourth down.
“We didn’t blitz anybody. It was really just our front four getting after them, and they’re a pretty athletic group with Kolten and Dagen and the interior,” Frazell said. “We knew if they stood back there that any time you’ve got an empty formation and don’t have a back to help with pass protection, we knew we could get after them if they did that.”
With 11 minutes to play in the third quarter, Chanute’s offense was thriving behind four rushing touchdowns from running back Ty Leedy and another two scores — one in the air and a quarterback sneak at the goal line — by signal-caller Eric Erbe.
Leedy wasn’t satisfied and needed to get in on the action on defense.
At linebacker, the junior watched Coffeyville’s quarterback lose the ball after a pounding from Chanute’s defense and swooped in to scoop the fumble and score from about 15 yards out.
“We’re getting people there and forcing turnovers because we have so many guys flying to the ball,” Frazell said. “The second or third guy gets there and puts the second or third shot on a play on a ballcarrier, and it’s hard to hold on to that football with three or four guys hitting you.”
An interception by Chanute’s Kam Koester, the second of the night for the Blue Comets, on the first play of the Golden Tornado’s next series put the bow on a sound defensive performance that left Erbe’s lack of reps as the only issue Frazell could muster after the game.
“Everything (went well) again,” Frazell said. “We played good offense, played good defense and we talked about starting hot. Last week, I wasn’t happy with going three-and-out our first offensive drive, so we started sharp and pretty much finished sharp.”
Up Next
Chanute, now 6-1 overall and a perfect 3-0 in SEK League play, will stay at home next Friday for the regular season finale against the Labette County Grizzlies (0-7, 0-3 SEK).
