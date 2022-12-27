Here’s a small selection of the best sports photos of the 2022-23 athletic season so far. Check out the Nice Shot magazine, published annually in the summer, featuring the best local sports photos from the Chanute Tribune and the Parsons Sun. Photos by Huntyr Schwegman, Chanute Tribune Sports Editor, Sean Frye, Parsons Sun Sports Editor and Matt Resnick, Chanute Tribune Assistant Managing Editor.

Junior wide receiver Kaiden Seamster (5) of the Chanute Blue Comets scores a touchdown during a playoff game against the Kansas City-Piper Pirates at the Chanute Community Sports Complex on Nov. 3.
The Labette Cardinals volleyball team celebrates after scoring a point during its home opener against the Fort Scott Greyhounds on Aug. 24. Labette won the matchup, beating Fort Scott for the first time in a decade.
Junior point guard Kayton O’Brien (10) of the Labette County Grizzlies chases down a loose ball against Iniya Hinman (22) of the Parsons Vikings during a rivalry game in Altamont on Dec. 16. Labette County won the game.
Freshman forward Peter Obeng (21) of the Neosho County Panthers throws down a dunk during a non-conference game against the North Arkansas Pioneers inside Panther Gymnasium on Dec. 1.
Senior wide receiver Griffin Eaton (15) of the Labette County Grizzlies celebrates with teammate Zavier Phillips (9) after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburg Purple Dragons on Sept. 16.
Parsons Vikings boys basketball head coach Anthony Houk draws up a play on the court at the center of the timeout huddle during a home game against the Circle Thunderbirds on Dec. 9.
Led by seniors River Kauffman (77) and Trey Sommer (34) carrying American flags, the Humboldt Cubs race onto the field prior to a Class 2A playoff matchup with the Nemaha Central Thunder on Nov. 11.
Reyce Booe of the Cherryvale Chargers, left, and Dylan Kirkpatrick of the Erie Red Devils grapple for position in a match at 138 pounds during the Erie Wrestling Jamboree at Erie High School on Nov. 29.
Senior hitter Brinly Bancroft (11) of the Chanute Blue Comets bumps the ball as teammates look on during a home matchup with the Paola Panthers inside Ralph Miller Gymnasium at Chanute High School on Sept. 22.

