Here’s a small selection of the best sports photos of the 2022-23 athletic season so far. Check out the Nice Shot magazine, published annually in the summer, featuring the best local sports photos from the Chanute Tribune and the Parsons Sun. Photos by Huntyr Schwegman, Chanute Tribune Sports Editor, Sean Frye, Parsons Sun Sports Editor and Matt Resnick, Chanute Tribune Assistant Managing Editor.
Best shots of the year... so far
- Tribune Sports Desk | sports@chanute.com
-
-
- 0
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Robert “Rob” William Olson 1971-2022
- Gene Dyke 1945-2022
- Tonya “Toni” Sue Relph 1958-2022
- Chanute National Guard soldier sentenced to 16 years for sexual exploitation of child
- Royster’s Lund brightens spirits for students, community members alike
- Mary Louise Rettmann 1932-2022
- Thomas “Tom” H. Falkenstien 1930-2022
- County approves lawsuit against Apex Energy
- County receives $47K from Monarch
- Reports: Sean Payton assembling staff for planned NFL return
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.