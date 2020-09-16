ALTAMONT – All of Chanute High School volleyball’s core values were aced Tuesday night in Labette County in the first tournament of the year.
Chanute won its first match of the year over Independence by scores of 25-20 and 25-14. Chanute senior middle blocker Sabry Trout led the team in kills with 12, while also racking up five blocks. Senior middle blocker Taylor West and sophomore outside hitter Brinly Bancroft each had two kills.
Trout said she had her eyes on the prize, especially versus an Independence team against which Chanute was victorious in the last road match last year – no small feat considering the Lady Bulldogs are familiar with going to State in the last few years.
“I would say my play is I go out there and play like it’s my last (game), especially during this crazy time we’re all living in. We truly don’t know when it’s going to be the last time we get to play,” Trout said. “Being a senior has definitely caused me to truly give my all for every game. Before our game, we talked about how important it was to do everything we could to play the best possible. To help lead my team, I just kept encouraging them, making sure I was doing all I could as well, but I think the biggest thing was we all work hard and we all play like it’s the last game we will have this season.”
Chanute was able to come out on top Tuesday because the team’s three core values – energy, effort and communication – were fully on display.
Even with the Kansas State High School Activities Association mandating guidelines because of COVID-19, specifically not allowing huddle-ups or high-fives, the Lady Blue Comets still found a way to exhibit energy throughout this particular match, leading each other in a positive manner despite the new standards.
“In addition to that, we had fantastic effort by everyone on the court, and that’s our second thing, making sure we have 100 percent effort on every single ball, and they did a great job on that,” CHS volleyball coach Jory Murry said.
Communication was also key. Even in a Labette County gym where it is extremely difficult to hear given the size and structure of the facility, players did an outstanding job in relaying instructions and encouragement.
Second match versus Labette County
Unfortunately, CHS’ core values weren’t utilized as well in the second match of the evening versus Labette County, as they lost the first match 25-18, won 25-11, and lost 25-15. Senior outside hitter Avery Finley tallied seven kills, while Trout managed another 12 kills. Trout also had three blocks in the contest.
Still, Murry zeroed in on why her group lost to Labette, a team with which Chanute had similar results just a year ago.
“I think the one thing that really fell apart in my mind against Labette was our communication; it just was not where it needed to be,” Murry said.
On too many occasions, players were running into each other in an effort to pass the same ball. Chanute would also wait too long to play the ball. These mistakes, however, are to be expected as the team didn’t have practice for two weeks, and participated in just five practices overall prior to the season start. Another variable is the fact that Chanute has just three seniors, two juniors, three sophomores and one freshman.
But Murry made no excuses.
“We know when we go in to play Labette, we know we have to bring our A game every single time. It doesn’t matter what kind of talent they’re bringing, we know they are going to work hard on every single ball. That’s something we know that we’ve got to do, too,” Murry said. “I think consistency is definitely something that is important to have in the game of volleyball for sure, so that’s something we’re going to be working on.”
Chanute (1-1) will play in an Erie tournament this Saturday at 9 am.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.