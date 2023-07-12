ALP170 Single-A vs. Ottawa - June 29 - Karter Naff
Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

GREAT BEND — The Chanute Post 170 Single-A squad bowed out of the Zone 1 American Legion baseball tournament with a loss to El Dorado Post 81 on Tuesday. Post 170 surrendered a 10-8 loss in nine innings during the semifinals, ending their season.

Unlike the win against Post 81 on Tuesday, Chanute fell behind early. El Dorado took an 8-1 lead after three innings thanks to a host of errors and passed balls.

