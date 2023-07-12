GREAT BEND — The Chanute Post 170 Single-A squad bowed out of the Zone 1 American Legion baseball tournament with a loss to El Dorado Post 81 on Tuesday. Post 170 surrendered a 10-8 loss in nine innings during the semifinals, ending their season.
Unlike the win against Post 81 on Tuesday, Chanute fell behind early. El Dorado took an 8-1 lead after three innings thanks to a host of errors and passed balls.
“We started out very poorly, our bats were very dead and we couldn’t make a play on defense,” Chanute head coach Hunter Friederich said. “But, then we hit a switch and battled back.”
Post 170 responded in the sixth with a 6-run rally, topped off in the seventh with another run to tie things up. Catcher Brady Alonzo, RHP Kolby Baker, outfielders Collin Keating and Jase Tarter and shortstop Jacob Thompson drove in runs in the seemingly never ending rally.
Unfortunately, the El Dorado offense picked up a vital pair of runs in the top of the ninth inning to take home the win.
Baker (3-4) was solid in his 6.0 innings on the mound, allowing just a single earned run while striking out seven. RHP Logan Axelson surrendered the final 2 runs in 3.0 innings pitched in relief.
The Post 170 Single-A squad finished the season with a record of 8-15.
“I am very proud of this team. The way we have played in the second half of the season was 100% better than when we first started. We have a lot of young talent on this team for the high school season coming up next spring, so I can’t wait to see what comes for next season!”
Semifinals: El Dorado 10, Chanute 8 (9)
El Dorado: 422 000 002 - 10 12 8
Chanute: 100 006 100 - 8 11 3
Notes: Logan Axelson 1 H, 1 R; Kolby Baker 3 H, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Jacob Thompson 1 SB; Brady Alonzo 2 H, 2 RBI, 1 SB; Hunter Anderson 1 H, 1 R, 1 SB; Talan Haynes 2 H, 2 R; Karter Naff 2 H, 1 R, 1 SB; Collin Keating 1 R, 2 RBI; Jase Tarter 1 RBI; Kolby Baker (L, 3-4) 6.0 IP, 1 ER, 6 H, 7 K, 1 BB; Logan Axelson 3.0 IP, 2 ER, 6 H, 1 K
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.