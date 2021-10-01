JARED McMASTERS
PITTSBURG — Tuesday wasn’t the dream result the Chanute Blue Comets girls tennis team was searching for.
At the Pittsburg Invitational, Chanute’s final tournament of the regular season before Saturday’s SEK League tournament in Parsons, the Blue Comets tied Iola for third place with seven wins.
The Parsons Vikings notched first place with 13 wins and the host school earned second place with its 10 wins.
The Labette County Grizzlies won three matches to round out the standings in fifth place.
Between players nursing injuries and others working through some inconsistent performances, Blue Comets head coach Michael De La Torre was left with “mixed emotions” about his team’s outing.
“We have just a few more days left before SEK,” De La Torre said. “We need to have some good practices and try to get better for postseason play.”
The mixed results started when Chanute’s Rylee Smith filled in for Aimee Maxton in the No. 1 singles group because of a shoulder and arm injury for Maxton.
Although Smith came out on top in a solid 8-4 win over Pittsburg’s Haley McCabe, she dropped both her matches against Iola and Parsons, which would have been valuable opportunities to improve her seeding later in postseason play.
De La Torre called up Zoie Speaks from the JV team to fill in for Smith’s normal spot, and she failed to find a victory in her four matches after competing with the JV team the night before.
The Blue Comet’ doubles pairing of Tyra Bogle and Grace Thompson had the strongest run for Chanute. Bogle and Thompson defeated three of their opponents, including a pair of 8-0 wins, and narrowly fell to the Parsons tandem of Jaidyn Shultz and Lauren Farris, 8-6.
“They dominated the No. 1 doubles division except for their loss against Parsons, one of the best teams in the SEK, if not the best,” De La Torre said.
After beating Iola, Chanute’s other duo, Lena Aguilar and Hannah Langen, suffered two 8-6 losses against Pittsburg and Parsons before closing out the tournament with a dominant 8-1 victory over the Grizzlies.
“Lena and Hanna struggled in their first three matches, even though they got the win against Iola,” De La Torre said in his email.
“The losses against Pittsburg and Parsons may come back to haunt them this Saturday when it comes to seeding.”
Up Next
The Blue Comets will look to rebound from this rollercoaster performance with a convincing outing at Parsons on Saturday for the SEK League tournament.
