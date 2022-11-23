Purchase and view more photos from this event by clicking here.
The Royster Rockets welcomed nearly 200 wrestlers from Coffeyville, Columbus, Fort Scott, Frontenac, Girard, Independence, Iola, Labette County and Parsons for the 2022 Kent Frazell Invitational.
“The Kent Frazell Invitational is the biggest and best tournament that we attend,” Royster head coach Rusty Emling said.
13 different Rockets finished the day undefeated, while 10 more Royster wrestlers dropped just a single match to earn second place.
Lani Stanfield earned a first place finish in the girls 155-159 pound bracket on the back of three falls. Her 108 seconds spent on the mat was the least across the entire tournament.
“Lani and Mylee both had a big night at our home event. Both are first year wrestlers and you can see them getting better and better,” Emling said. “Along with them and Esperanza, Emily, Kaytian and other eighth graders, they will be able to help out the high school team in the near future.”
T.J. Cash also took down three falls en route to first place in the boys 86-94 pound bracket, spending just 359 seconds on the mat.
“Nathen, T.J. and Samuel had a good tournament. They are some good smaller weights that can have a bright future if they continue working,” Emling said.
Riverlee Allen notched a pair of quick falls in the girls 83-90 pound bracket to claim a first place finish. Emling called her performance this season a pleasant surprise.
“She’s a really aggressive lightweight and has potential to be a really nice wrestler,” Emling said.
Nathan Stinert, Anthony Beard, Braddox Bancroft, Joseph Gann, Clint Cooper, Karter Naff, Emma Mussulman, Khloe Robinson, Arlee Westhoff and Mylee Miller joined Allen, Cash and Stanfield in earning gold medals.
“Anthony, Braddox and Clint had a good showing. They all had close matches, but they kept their heads up and finished well,” Emling said. “Karter just stepped up and dominated his bracket. He’s becoming a nice, athletic big guy.”
The annual tournament—held in honor of the former Royster wrestling coach Kent Frazell—boasted over 230 wrestlers, nearly a quarter of which were girls.
Up Next
The Rockets were back in action on Tuesday for the final event of the year in Parsons.
Results
Boys
71-74 lbs: 2nd - Trey Raida
74-80 lbs: 1st - Nathen Stinert, 2nd - Tanner Wolf
84-90 lbs A: 4th - Maddox Salyers
84-90 lbs B: 2nd - Samuel Hutchinson
86-94 lbs: 1st - T.J. Cash
93-102 lbs: 4th - Alex Helman
98-104 lbs: 4th - Blake Cummings
104-106 lbs: 4th - Bo Small
103-109 lbs: 2nd - Jorden Patterson
105-109 lbs: 3rd - Kasen Audiss
109-111 lbs: 4th - Kysen Seamster
110-114 lbs: 1st - Anthony Beard
116-123 lbs: 3rd - Urijah Ulrich
130-137 lbs: 1st - Braddox Bancroft
131-137 lbs: 1st - Joseph Gann
137-147 lbs: 3rd - Joshua Schoenhofer
140-151 lbs: 2nd - Jentry Costin
154-162 lbs: 1st - Clint Cooper
157-163 lbs: 2nd - Andres Vargas
164-166 lbs: 1st - Karter Naff
165-166 lbs: 2nd - Jose Cuin
198-205 lbs: 3rd - Ayden Ogle
195-214 lbs: 3rd - Drake Friederich
240-248 lbs: 4th - Lucas Sweazy
Girls
72-82 lbs: 1st - Emma Mussulman
83-90 lbs: 1st - Riverlee Allen
87-95 lbs: 2nd - Emily Kennedy, 4th - Amelia Daniels
95-96 lbs: 3rd - Marley Russell, 4th - Helen Melendez
99-101 lbs: 1st - Khloe Robinson, 2nd - Kaytian Thuma
103-108 lbs: 3rd - Esperanza Cuin
108-113 lbs: 3rd - Olivia Wheatley
110-118 lbs: 1st - Arlee Westhoff
110-120 lbs: 1st - Mylee Miller
121-125 lbs: 4th - Hope Thompson
126-132 lbs: 3rd - Kamber Chaney
130-135 lbs: 3rd - Shyanne Yukawa
132-144 lbs: 2nd - Josie McMahan
155-159 lbs: 1st - Lani Stanfield
161-164 lbs: 3rd - Alissa O’Brien
