By Matt Resnick
Recently-retired Kansas City Chiefs’ fullback Anthony Sherman is adjusting nicely to his job as a part-time sheriff’s deputy in Bourbon County. Sherman played 10 seasons in the NFL and was with the Chiefs from 2013-20.
Sherman said he had long considered a post-NFL career in law enforcement. With no offseason last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sherman was often in the Fort Scott area with pal Adam LaRoche, former MLB player. He applied with the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office in July 2020 and was soon fully credentialed.
“I just realized that when I was done with football I kind of wanted to get into law enforcement,” Sherman told The Tribune. “I have two uncles in law enforcement and it was always something that was next to my heart.”
Sherman noted that his new role has a common denominator with his NFL playing days.
“It’s a brotherhood, a locker-room atmosphere down there with those guys,” he said. “It’s been fun getting to know all those guys down there.
“It’s definitely helped in retirement to keep me busy. And also having that brotherhood and mission you go out there with every day. Whenever you’re on call or on shift, you’re after the bad guys.”
While he does not reside in Bourbon County, Sherman said he enjoys the area and hopes to continue in his role for the foreseeable future.
“I couldn’t be happier with my retirement life so far, and hopefully it stays like that,” he said.
Sherman was also recently involved in a charity golf event hosted by the department.
“To be able to raise money for Special Olympics in Kansas is awesome,” he said. “There’s not a lot of better causes than that.”
During his last few seasons with Kansas City, Sherman and several of his Chiefs’ teammates, including superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, gathered to watch episodes of the former A&E program “Live PD.” The show followed officers live while on their beats.
“We would watch ‘Live PD’ before every single football game,” he said. “Saturday nights, we’d come to my room and watch it.”
Having been with the Chiefs for their back-to-back Super Bowl runs, Sherman described the experience.
“It definitely cut down the off-season, but it was well worth it coming up with the hardware and bringing a championship back to Kansas City — Kansas, Missouri — Chiefs Kingdom,” he said. “We have awesome fans out here and were so excited to bring that back and celebrate with those guys.
“And last year was obviously a tough one that we lost, but it was still awesome to be back. Not many people can finish their career with back-to-back Super Bowls.”
Sherman said some of his closest comrades on the squad were Mahomes, whose locker was next to his, star tight end Travis Kelce, and former Chiefs’ Pro-Bowl offensive tackle Eric Fisher.
“The Chiefs locker room is second to none,” he said. “Everyone enjoys each other, gets along, and has a good time. And it shows on Sunday. Honestly, I would not be surprised if they’re in the Super Bowl again. They kept pretty much everyone together — coaching staff, players. And when you have Pat Mahomes as your quarterback, I think you’re pretty confident going into the season.”
Sherman, a 2018 Pro Bowl selection, said a highlight of his time in Kansas City was playing under head coach Andy Reid.
“Coach Reid is one of the best coaches and people you could be around,” he said. “He’s a leader of men. And it’s not just on the football field. He gives you life lessons throughout the year that you use in your everyday life. He is an awesome individual and I have learned a lot and respect him to the fullest.”
Sherman also lauded Bourbon County Sheriff Bill Martin, saying that he has thoroughly enjoyed working under him.
“I love Bill,” he said. “A lot of pranks that have happened to me over the last year have somehow started with Bill. I have to stay on my toes a little bit more down there because I never know what’s going to happen.”
Martin described Sherman as a “very down to earth and outgoing individual.”
“He’s a person who really believes in law enforcement, in a law enforcement world,” Martin said. “It was a passion of his to get into law enforcement. He fits in really well with us.”
As for those pranks, Martin cleverly framed LaRoche for one he pulled on Sherman.
“He thought it was Adam’s idea, so he tried to get back at him,” Martin said. “Which then backfired on him, and Adam got back on Sherman. And then there was a back-and-forth between the two of them.”
Martin referred to one such prank as the “Oreo cookie dump.” In a good-natured retaliation, Sherman off-loaded approximately 15,000 Oreo cookies through the sunroof of LaRoche’s truck. Upon returning to his vehicle, LaRoche opened the driver’s side door and was greeted by a cascade of Oreos spilling out.
LaRoche then auctioned the truck online, with the proceeds going to a cause dear to his heart — the halting of international sex-trafficking.
