The Chanute Post 170 Single A baseball team has had a hot, busy week of preparation ahead of this weekend’s Zone 6 & 7 American Legion baseball tournament. Post 170 will be joined by Garnett Post 48, Iola Post 15 and Pittsburg Post 64 to battle for a pair of spots in the Junior Legion State Tournament in Topeka July 27-31.
Chanute Post 170, the tournament host, enters the weekend with an 11-1 record, their lone loss coming at the hands of Ottawa.
Pittsburg and Garnett open the tournament at 6 p.m. with game one, before Chanute is slated to face-off with the Iola Indians at 8 p.m.
“I know they're going to be tough,” Chanute Post 170 Single A head coach Hunter Friederich said. “We played them last year and they're pretty tough, they're competitive just like us. So if we can keep up with them. It's going to be a good ball game.”
The Indians have put together an 11-13-1 record coming into the tournament, having gone 9-3-1 over their last 13 games. Meeting this momentum head on, Post 170 will need to be near flawless on defense.
“We’ve gotta have good defense, throw strikes and hit the ball hard,” Friederich said. “We just gotta get the bats out early and get them down. Just keep things full throttle, keep going through the hits.”
Chanute’s main focus will be getting things started early, and keeping it going. In order to qualify for the state tournament in Topeka, momentum must roll throughout.
“I've always told them, go up there with a good approach and attitude. Whatever happens, happens, don't hang your head,” Friederich said. “If you have a good attitude going up to the plate, you're going to do great things.”
Because of a slight problem with errors, Friederich and company made it a point to hammer down the basics on defense this week.
“Just keeping the ball in front of us and not having the errors,” Friederich said. “Hopefully, after having all these practices and cleaning stuff up, we will be great.”
Friederich expects LHP Parker Manly to start the tournament on the mound for Chanute. Manly threw two scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts in his last Triple A outing.
“He’s a really good lefty,” Friederich said. “He gets a lot of strikeouts and knows where to place the ball.”
Hoping not to need them, Friedrich is also confident in his deep bullpen, consisting of Cohwen Wheeler, Kolby Baker, Talan Hayes and Kyler Isbell. Isbell is expected to start game two on Saturday morning.
In the days leading up to the four-team tournament, Friederich and company have battled triple-digit temperatures all week to get in as many repetitions as possible. The team started heavy on Monday, ending the week with a simple batting cage practice yesterday.
“Monday and Tuesday we did a lot of defensive drills just to get prepared for Friday,” Friederich said. “We have to know defense for these big game situations and know where to throw the ball and everything. Wednesday we had a strong BP, did a few defensive drills, just kinda let their arms rest a little bit. On Thursday, we're doing a lot of hitting situations to get prepared for the weekend.”
Chanute will get a look at their Saturday morning opponent before they take the field tonight. As Post 170 never met up with Pittsburg during the season, that look will be vital heading into day two.
The American Legion Zone 6 & 7 baseball tournament kicks off tonight at 6 p.m. with Garnett and Pittsburg, followed by Chanute’s matchup with Iola. Winners of each game play Saturday morning at 11 a.m. for the first spot in the tournament, while losers of each game are sent to the consolation bracket to fight for the other spot starting at 9 a.m. All games will be played on Field No. 4 at Santa Fe Sports Complex.
