ERIE — Nick Pfeifer leaves behind a legacy of success as the Erie Red Devils’ boys basketball head coach.
Departing the program this offseason to join the Joplin coaching staff in Missouri, Pfeifer spent 10 seasons as Erie’s head coach dating back to the 2012-13 season. Over 10 years, Erie went 127-89 overall, won two Tri-Valley League titles and appeared in the state tournament twice.
“There’s just so many little moments,” Pfeifer said. “They’re all so memorable. I remember the first couple of years when we won four games then five games. We had a lot of injuries and it was tough. But it was always about the players. There were so many guys that turned it around.”
Erie’s two league titles came in the last two seasons while the Red Devils made back-to-back state tournaments in 2020 and 2021.
Erie had a winning record in seven of the 10 seasons Pfeifer was at the helm.
“You look back and think about the good times more than the hard times, and that’s the way it should be,” Pfeifer said.
Pfeifer left Erie at the end of the school year to take the job at Joplin, where he’ll be the freshman boys basketball coach, to be closer to family.
“Those are all things that went into the decision and were considered,” Pfeifer said. “With any job, there’s ups and downs. We wanted to get closer to family. I just felt like it was time.”
Pfeifer joins Bronson Schaake’s staff at Joplin. Schaake was the former head coach of Riverton.
“I’ve always thought highly of how his Riverton teams played,” Pfeifer said. “When he got over there, I knew they were in good hands.”
Wes Leech is the new coach for the boys program at Erie.
While the trajectory of Erie leaves questions — the last graduating class won 72 games in four seasons — Pfeifer believes the Red Devils are in capable hands.
“There’s going to be some new faces there. There was this past year,” Pfeifer said. “They’ve got some good players that got minutes and younger guys that’ll turn into great players. Some might say that they’ll understand why I left now. But for a new coach coming in, it’s a perfect time to put their imprint on the program. They won’t have as much pressure as we have in previous years.”
