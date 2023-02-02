OTTAWA — A strong inaugural season continued Tuesday for the Chanute Blue Comets, as the squad took on a dual meet with the Ottawa Cyclones. Senior Trenton Allen again led the boys to a victory with his second straight individual title.
Topping the varsity boys standings with a series score of 641, Allen bowled the top score of 247 in his third game.
That mark of 247 was matched only by sophomore Jett Cosby, who finished runner-up behind Allen with a 586 series.
“Our success really comes from what these two can do to set the pace. The other four bowlers are like bowlers by committee,” Chanute head coach Roy McCoy said. “Assistant coach Austin Strack and I keep looking at line ups to figure out who will give us that home run score as part of the other four we use.”
Freshman Noah Frey threw a 412 series for eighth place, freshman Dylan Aday came in just behind him with a 410 series and sophomore Jacob Pierce rounded out the top-10 with a score of 399. Freshman Tucker McKinsey finished in 12th place with a score of 349.
The girls were unfortunately upended by Ottawa, as the Cyclones claimed the top three individual spots.
Freshman Zoey Turner led the Blue Comets with a series score of 365, shortly followed by senior Taya McKinsey with a 362.
“These two also are the core of the girls team, as the other 4 have only been bowling for a few weeks,” McCoy said. “They are competing against girls that have been bowling for years, and are doing well in my eyes.”
Emily Cunningham bowled a 316 to finish seventh, junior Katelynn Kennedy shot a 311 to finish ninth, Jaden Clounch shot a 213 for 11th place and Elizabeth Thompson finished 12th with a score of 166.
Up Next
The Blue Comets head back to Fusion Lanes in Ottawa this afternoon for an eight-game, ‘Baker’ style tournament with the Cyclones, the Maranatha Eagles and the Bonner Springs Braves.
“We will look at (taking) who loses the least amount of marks. It does no good for a team member to spare and the following bowler to roll a gutter or three count,” McCoy said.
Results
Varsity Boys
1st: Trenton Allen - 214, 180, 247 (641)
2nd: Jett Cosby - 172, 247, 167 (586)
8th: Noah Frey - 139, 145, 128 (412)
9th: Dylan Aday - 169, 132, 109 (410)
10th: Jacob Pierce - 145, 139, 115 (399)
12th: Tucker McKinsey - 108, 114, 127 (349)
Team Scores: Chanute 2080, Ottawa 1958
Varsity Girls
4th: Zoey Turner - 106, 118, 141 (365)
5th: Taya McKinsey - 105, 148, 109 (362)
7th: Emily Cunningham - 86, 113, 117 (316)
9th: Katelynn Kennedy - 82, 94, 135 (311)
11th: Jaden Clounch - 74, 78, 61 (213)
12th: Elizabeth Thompson - 72, 37, 57 (166)
Team Scores: Ottawa 1603, Chanute 1354
Junior Varsity Boys
4th: Harrison Vaughn - 172, 83, 124 (379)
6th: Skyler Newman - 83, 126, 157 (366)
7th: Malachi Wood - 92, 99, 102 (293)
Team Scores: Ottawa 1754, Chanute 1038 (3)
