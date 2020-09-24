ROBERT MAGOBET
It’s been a strange two weeks for the Chanute High School football team. Last week’s and this week’s games were cancelled by USD 413 because of players in quarantine due to potential exposure to COVID-19 along with several injured players.
But through it all, the Blue Comets have continued to practice despite the limited number of football players available. Right now, only half the football team is practicing.
Head coach Clete Frazell said his team is practicing as best as they can.
“We’ve been trying to focus on getting better at the little things, blocking, tackling and footwork, and things like that,” Frazell said. “It’s kind of hard to run your offensive and defensive team sessions without a lot guys that are going to be on the field. With zero quarterbacks back, it’s hard to run an offense, so we just have been working on polishing the little things and trying to get better, fundamentals, things like that.
“It’s been a struggle, but I’m happy we’re playing, number one, and we’re still getting an opportunity to do this. So we’ve got to keep that in perspective and appreciate every day, because you just don’t know. (There’s) a lot of uncertainty, so that’s the approach we’re trying to take, just get better each day, have fun, and hope for the best. But it has been weird practicing with no games on the schedule.”
Similar to many high school coaches, this the first time Frazell has had to deal with such cancellations. But these last few weeks, it has been Frazell’s duty to hammer home that the season is far from done, and that it is an obligation for each and every player to strive to get better as individuals and as a team.
Last year, the Blue Comets went 9-2 and won the SEK. This year, the goal of winning the SEK once more is attainable, as these last two games that were cancelled, against Jefferson West and Ulysses high schools, have no bearing on SEK implications because they aren’t in the league.
So the work towards another league title, Frazell said, still needs to be done, albeit with players spacing out and staying safe as much as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To lead this charge, several upperclassmen on the offensive and defensive line including Brayden Dillow, Kolten LaCrone, Tuker Davis, Bryan Jackett, and several other position players have stepped up to galvanize the younger guys and the group as a whole.
Dillow, an All-State and All-SEK lineman, said he has been using the proverbial tunnel-vision glasses to lead by example in this strange time.
“It’s been a little weird this week with the idea of not playing this week, but this week has been a time of great emphasis on our objectives,” Dillow said. “I feel that I and the present captains have stepped up and been more vocal during points of conditioning or physicality emphasis. We’ve been working on our fundamentals as a position player and a team. By doing so, I think the team has felt a reassurance in themselves and are more confident for the next time we play.”
Dillow has been very good offensively at moving a defensive lineman in an effort to rack up some positive yardage on a run play the last two years, but in the last two games, Chanute running backs have averaged a mere 1.6 yards a carry. Working on getting off the ball and using leverage to drive a defensive lineman up the field was a point of emphasis for every offensive linemen these last two weeks in practice.
Another positive when it comes to missing two games is that they injured players can hopefully come back a little healthier.
Senior running back Ryker Donovan has had a banged up shoulder that he’s been playing through, and the time off will only help the Blue Comet rushing attack moving forward.
Quarterback Eric Erbe broke his collarbone in Week 1 versus Circle, but he has been at practice to lead and motivate the team members who can actually play.
One huge piece who isn’t back yet is safety and receiver Curtis Harris, who has a hurt ankle. Still, at least five quarantined players are back on the field in preparation for the next game of the season.
“We should get mostly everybody back by midweek next week, and if they’re quarantined, they have to practice before they play in a game,” Frazell said. “If they were positive, they have to get three practices in, so that’s where we are at, and we should be sitting pretty good by the time we play Indy.”
Independence is in the same boat as Chanute in terms of not being able to play. Labette County was the only SEK team that played last week due to players quarantining.
The Blue Comets (1-1) will play the Bulldogs next Friday, Oct. 2 in Independence.
