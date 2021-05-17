LIBERAL – Neosho County baseball fought all season to position itself in the KJCCC East No. 1 Sub-Regional to try to advance to the Region VI Tournament in Salina. The Panthers won their first game Friday versus Seward to go to the winner’s bracket, but a close loss ended the season in the Sub-Regional Finals.
The Panthers (27-27) fell short 9-8 to No. 3 KJCCC East team Kansas City Kansas Sunday. With 10 hits as a team, center fielder Andrew Brautman was 2 for 4 with two runs scored, a double and an RBI; left fielder Khalil Thrasher went 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI, catcher Ivan Witt was 1 for 5 with a run scored, a solo home run and two ribbies; DH Brett Wiemers had a 1-for-3 day with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI; shortstop Daegan Brady was 1 for 5 with a run scored; first baseman Mason Lundgrin hit 1 for 3 with an RBI; and right fielder Drew Miller was 1 for 4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI.
Starting pitcher Drake LaRoche went 5 2/3 innings and struck out one, walkedthree, and allowed four earned runs and five hits. Reliever Brady Pacha (4-3) took the loss after 2 1/3 innings, striking out one, walking none, and giving up no earned runs and three hits.
But it was about more than just a good season and finishing second in the Sub- Regional to NCCC head coach Steve Murry.
“As the season ended (Sunday), we had a long ride home after finishing second, “Murry said on his Facebook page. “Once we got home, it is always time to say goodbye is probably the worst feeling as a coach, telling a kid you have had for 2-3 years is always sad but is such a joy to follow them throughout their lives. So it is a wrap on Panther Baseball for 20-21 but is just a drop in the bucket for the rest of their life. I can’t wait to see what each of you accomplish and hope some of the things you learned become valuable at some point in your life.”
KCK scored first because of a one-hit, two-run bottom of the first inning.
Neosho responded in the second when Brett Wiemers hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Miller, who had walked. Miller had advanced to third when Burk singled and Jordon Helm walked.
The Panthers then tied the game at 2 thanks to an Ivan Witt homer in the top of the third -- his ninth of the year.
KCK went on to put up two runs on three hits in the bottom of the third to go up 4-2.
Three innings later, the Panthers grabbed the lead in the sixth after Brautman hit an RBI double – his 14th – and Thrasher delivered an RBI single, which made the score 6-5. The NCCC lead was aided by a two-run, two-hit top of the fifth when Witt reached on a fielder’s choice and scored Brautman, and Miller hit an RBI double bringing in Thrasher.
Unfortunately, KCK tied the game in the bottom of the sixth because of a one-hit, one-run inning.
In the top of the eighth, Wiemers hit solo home run, his third of the year, and Lundgrin had a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Brady. That put the Panthers up 8-6. Earlier in the inning, there were men on first and second with no outs, but Thrasher hit into a fielder’s choice. And with a runner on second and two outs, Witt struck out to end the inning.
With that damage done, KCK in the eighth tacked on three runs on two hits, and there were two errors in the inning. KCK’s Cole Dawson scored an unearned run on a wild pitch and an infield error. Beau Grable hit a sac fly that scored Brock Stewart, also unearned. KCK’s final run was from a Cole Silbowski RBI single, bringing home Camden Karlin, which was also unearned.
In a 9-8 game in the top of the ninth, KCK’s Hunter Cashero replaced Alan Mercado at pitcher, forcing a Burk fly out, a Helm strikeout, and a Wiemers groundout to end the game – and NCCC’s season.
Brautman, who recently committed to Eastern Illinois University, said the coaching staff assisted him and everyone on the team to make it as far as they did, but the life lessons were invaluable.
“Coach Murry, Coach (Josh) Merrill, and Coach (Mike) Gilner gave me incredible guidance,” Brautman said. “From the yelling in my face to the long talks after games or practices about what to improve on, or just to pick each other’s brains and get a feel of what goes on. The championship game was a tough pill to swallow. A lot of us have new chapters coming up, but I don’t think any of us were ready for this one to close quite yet. I know one thing, me and 35 other guys can say is that we played our hearts out and have no regrets or what-ifs to try and dwell on.”
Score by Innings R H E
NEOSHO: 0 1 1 0 2 2 0 2 0 - 8 10 5
KCK: 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 3 X - 9 8 2
Saturday, Game 1: NCCC versus KCK
After Kansas City Kansas defeated Cloud in the first round, the Panthers lost 12-11 to KCK on Saturday.
With 11 hits as a team, NCCC’s Lundgrin was 3 for 4 with a home run, a run scored and three RBI; Miller went 2 for 5 with a double, a two-run homer and two runs scored; and Wiemers was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Starting pitcher Jack Ebright went 5 1/3 innings and struck out two, walked one, and allowed seven earned runs and six hits. LaRoche relieved and had no walks, one earned run and five hits allowed. Adam Birch pitched 2/3 of an inning and struck out two, had no walks or runs, and gave up two hits. Tyler McQuinn in 2 innings struck out two, walked one, and gave up one earned run and two hits, while Nathan Hungate (1-3) took the loss, giving up no walks, one earned run and a hit.
At first, things were looking up for NCCC with a 7-0 lead in the top of the third. The Panthers tallied six runs on seven hits in the second, highlighted by a solo home run by Lundgrin, a two-run homer by Miller, and a Brautman RBI single. The seventh run was scored thanks to a Wiemers RBI single.
KCK, however, put up 10 runs on 10 hits in the sixth, including a two-run homer by Stewart to make the score 8-7 KCK.
Neosho fought back in the top of the eighth with a two-hit, four-run inning, including a two-run single by Lundgrin that put the Panthers up 11-10.
But KCK registered a run on two hits in the bottom of the eighth, and won the game in the ninth in walk-off fashion following a Grable RBI double with one out.
Game 2 versus Seward:
In Game 2 on Saturday, the Panthers came out on top 15-10 over Seward.
Brautman was 3 for 6 with two runs scored, a double and an RBI; Helm went 4 for 6 with two runs scored and a ribbie; Wiemers hit 3 for 6 with two runs scored, two doubles, a two-run homer and four RBI; Lundgrin had a 2-for-5 day with three runs scored, two homers and three ribbies; Thrasher was 2 for 5 with a run scored and a double; Miller stroked a 2-for-4 outing with two runs scored, a double and two RBI; Burk was 1 for 4 with a two-run double and three RBI; and Witt lashed a 2-for-3 day.
The biggest inning was in the top of the third thanks to a five-run, six-hit inning. Lundgrin hit a solo shot, Miller hit a two-run bomb, and Wiemers had an RBI double.
NCCC starting pitcher Owen Chaffin (5-5) struck out five, walked none, and gave up seven earned runs and 10 hits in 5 innings.
