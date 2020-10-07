A strong start in the first half lifted the Chanute High School soccer team to its fourth win of the season Tuesday evening at the Chanute Community Sports Complex.
The Blue Comets won 3-0 over Columbus High School after a two-game losing streak. Senior Lawson Collins scored, while junior Kaleb Becannon and freshman Lucio Soliz each put up a goal.
The goal that Collins scored, a header, was his first in three years, and there is a reason for that. As a low midfielder, Collins does a lot of passing to the strikers and the corners, using his speed to run up and down the field to defend and help on the attack. Additionally as a midfielder, it’s more about racking up the assists than scoring the ball.
But when his header went through the Columbus goalkeeper’s hands, the feeling was unmatched.
“I’ve always really wanted a goal, and I really wanted a header because it’s cool to have a header, but my mindset was that no matter where it went on the field, I was going to go get it and score it,” Collins said. “It just so happened that he kicked it back to one of our defenders and then they sent it into the middle and I just went for it. It was really a great experience. It felt like a burning passion. And it just happened all of a sudden. It was amazing.”
CHS head soccer coach Adam Wilcox was a little more reserved in his perspective of the game.
“Our play didn’t deserve three goals in the first half, but our play in the second half didn’t deserve zero goals, so it kind of evened itself out in the course of the game,” Wilcox said. “We played a little sloppy and a little centralized ball in the middle of the first half.”
The Blue Comets were also able to spread the ball wide, passing quickly to create several opportunities, including ones that should have turned into more goals. On defense, the Blue Comets didn’t allow more than three minutes of the Titans attacking in their zone.
The second half, however, Chanute’s play was even better; the results just didn’t show it.
Another positive note for Chanute is that the team is starting to get a little healthier – six starters were out previously – though two starters, junior Grayson Burchett and sophomore Gregory Lopez, didn’t play on Tuesday. Lopez, in fact, will be out for the next game because of an ankle injury, and he is walking in a boot currently.
“Lopez out really takes away a lot that we can do. He’s one of our two most skilled players and he’s the best on the ball. And then speed, endurance, just one of our best athletes,” Wilcox said. “Losing him is hurting a lot, but you just have to figure it out. Other guys are stepping up. We’re making do I guess.”
Chanute has rolled over Columbus (1-6) twice this season. In the first matchup of the year versus the Titans on Sept. 1, the Blue Comets won 7-0. Last year, Chanute also swept Columbus in the regular season.
But Wilcox said the visiting team put up more fight than before, when the Titans seemingly would give up. In this week’s matchup, Wilcox was thankful that Columbus was playing with grit, and that the Blue Comets played through it and looked exceptionally well.
“I’m hoping that that second half showed us what it can look like, and we keep that second half and move that forward into Fort Scott on Thursday,” he said.
Chanute (4-6-1) will take on Fort Scott today on the road.
