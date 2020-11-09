ROBERT MAGOBET
Even during a global pandemic, Chanute High School golf was able to accomplish a feat that had never been done in school history by becoming back-to-back regional champions.
Regionals were on Oct. 12, while state was on Oct. 19 and 20 — and with the season having ended three weeks ago, CHS head golf coach Trevor Ewert reminisced on the 2020 year.
“It was definitely crazy going into it with no protocols and procedures; we had to wear a mask all the time on the golf course,” he said. “I’m really proud of the girls and the way they were able to improve over the season. Even though we had a few quarantines missing practices and missing tournaments, they did a really good job of focusing on the things they needed to work on. And obviously that was able to show by being the first team in program history to repeat as regional champions, which is awesome.”
While being in an uncertain season and having two student-athletes quarantine for periods of time wasn’t the best, Ewert did have some favorite moments despite the circumstances.
The first moment, of course, was creating history for CHS, winning back-to-back regionals.
“It was pretty awesome,” Ewert said. “I was confident we could do it. Being confident and actually doing it are two different things.”
Reflecting back on some big shots, Ewert said Hole 11 at Independence was really tough.
“We put a lot of emphasis on strategizing for that, where to be at,” he said. “Every one of the girls did an amazing job on that hole in particular. You can hit the ball perfectly and it could land out of bounds just because of the slope of the fairway. It was a very difficult hole. All those girls were able to be very successful on that.”
Chanute claimed first with a team score of 409, while Anderson County (435), Towanda-Circle (446), Girard (483), Augusta (512), Independence (516), Parsons (516), Fort Scott (516) and Labette County (516) high schools rounded out the next five places.
Senior Jerlyn Kustanborter placed second out of 41 golfers with a score of 86, and just behind her was junior Megan Kueser in third place with a 100. Senior Timmen Goracke was also in the top 10 thanks to a seventh-place finish with a score of 107. Junior Katelyn Caldwell finished regionals with a 116 and a 16th-place finish, while junior Janessa Varndell culminated her day with a 122 and a 21st-place finish.
Another favorite moment Ewert said he enjoyed was State.
“Improving our performance from state last year was great, too,” he said. “And then obviously, Jerlyn being in the top 10 individually was big and an accomplishment for sure.”
At State, Kustanborter had a 177 and a seventh-place finish – her highest finish in State play. Other State results included Goracke with a 195 and 28th place, Kueser with a personal best of 200 and 35th place, Varndell had a personal best of 213 and 45th place, and Caldwell also cemented a personal best of a 239 and 56th place. Chanute as a team finished in sixth place with a 785 overall.
Kustanborter was named to the 2020 SE-KAN All-Area list and Goracke to the All-Area Honorable Mention list.
But the page has been turned for the 2020 season, and the seniors — Kustanborter and Goracke — have been back on the range, sharpening their skills.
For the coaches, Ewert will be preparing for the boys spring golf season, as he is the assistant coach alongside longtime coach Bill Woodard — the boys head golf coach and the assistant girls coach. Ewert also said he will be relentlessly recruiting other student-athletes to participate in next season in an effort to maintain the CHS championship golfing legacy and standard.
Meanwhile, Kustanborter and Goracke will try to take that legacy to the next level, as Kustanborter has a few offers but has not yet made a decision on her golfing future. Goracke has expressed interest in golfing at the next level as well, but there is no decision.
“The season was really memorable, especially since this year was an oddball with the pandemic,” Kustanborter said. “I was glad to be able to play despite the problems going on in the world and thankful to have Ewert and Woodard as strong coaches throughout not only this year, but the past years as well. I think senior year is a love-hate season as it’s the last, but it’s the best.”
Ewert said it will be challenging to find players to take over for his senior studs.
“It’ll be tough to replace that next year,” he said. “But they’ve kind of set that standard as well of coming to practice to work and focusing on improvement and also having fun. They were really good golfers.”
Still, the silver lining in this transitional period for Chanute golf is that there are several golfers more than capable to carry the load next year. Kueser will be the program’s No. 1 golfer. The other juniors, Varndell and Caldwell, will also be expected to continue the high standard of Chanute golf. Freshmen Emma Waltermire and Mia Wright will be golfers to look out for next year, too.
