ROBERT MAGOBET
YATES CENTER – Patient ball movement, baskets in the middle and the 3 capped off by Mark Bogner led Erie High School to moving on to the boys sub-state basketball championship Friday.
The Red Devils dominated the Wildcats 68-38 on their home floor at Yates Center High School to move within a game of the state playoffs.
Erie’s Bogner registered a game-high 18 points with four 3s, while Eric Dillinger posted 15 points and Tyler Pasquarelli put up 10 points.
The onslaught happened early on. Erie ran an efficient offense that led to Dillinger receiving passes in the middle for point-blank layups; he scored eight points in the first quarter.
That opened up the 3s, which led to a 20-6 first quarter in favor of Erie.
“I thought we played a really nice first quarter. We were aggressive on the offensive end, but really I was most pleased on defense, and we were aggressive on the defensive end and that allowed us to get up the floor and run a little bit and come out pretty sharp, I would call it,” Erie head coach Nick Pfeifer said.
Yates Center was just outmatched — Erie had bigger, taller and more skilled players all around — as Erie took advantage of patient, pick-and-roll offense that would equate to easy baskets. On top of crisp ball movement, broken plays were in favor of Erie, too, especially after Bogner grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to make it 24-6 with 6:38 left in the second quarter.
But that wasn’t the entire second quarter. The Red Devils became impatient with one-pass offensive sets, but the ball moved significantly more by the end of the quarter, which led to a 34-19 advantage with three 3s overall at the break.
Momentum from the first half would carry over to the second half. Erie went on a 10-0 run that was ended by Yates Center’s Caden Graham, who hit a 3 in the beginning of the third. Producing this Erie run was two baskets from Dillinger, a bucket from Pasquarelli and two baskets from Dawson Lehman, which put the score at 44-19. That led to a 55-29 score at the end of the third, but the damage was done in the first half, and Bogner had a lot to do with it, scoring 10 points in that first half.
“Good defense by No. 13 (Graham) tonight. He was guarding me all night face guarding, and you just got to out cut, or back-door cut on him and my teammates set screens for me to get me open,” Bogner said.
On top of fluid ball movement and cutting, Erie turned the ball over 10 times compared to Yates Center’s 12.
What’s more, Erie made its first 10 baskets, shooting at a 58-percent clip, compared to 29 percent for Yates Center.
The high-man for Yates Center was Reece Solander with 11 points.
Yates Center first-year coach Jeremy Neville said Erie was all-around tough.
“Erie is a well-coached team. Nick does a great job with them. They really play defense and they’re solid in the man-to-man. They close out on you tough; they’re always on you high,” Neville said. “Athletically, they have good size, good quickness. And they play the game smart. It’s hard to score points against a team that really talks and plays defense the way they do.”
No. 1 seeded Erie (18-4) advances to today’s Yates Center 2A Sub-State Championship game to face No. 3 seeded Northeast Arma (13-9). The game is scheduled for 7:30 pm.
