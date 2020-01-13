The Blue Comets just keep steamrolling the competition.
On Thursday, Chanute High School’s wrestling program blew out Spring Hill 61-9 in Spring Hill.
Trent Clements won by fall over Rocco Russo in 1:45; Kolton Misener won by fall over Brendan Grossman in 2:29; Trey Dillow won by fall over Miles Bell in 3:27; Colton Seely won by fall over Tommy O’Leary in 2:46; Tyler Davis defeated Zach Knowlton 7-1; Logan McDonald won by fall over Zade Barker in 5:50; Brady McDonald won by fall over Wyatt Dicki in 2:33; Parker Winder won by fall over Gregory Livengood in 16 seconds; Spring Hill’s Joshua Dickie was victorious over Jeremy Ridge 4-3; Brayden Dillow triumphed over Draven Pipkin 10-2; Bryan Jackett won by fall over David Vega in 59 seconds; Spring Hill’s Logan Greenhalgh engineered a 7-2 victory over Tucker Davis; and Spring Hill’s Denver Gardner defeated Nate Cunningham 8-3.
Head coach Andy Albright said he is impressed by how aggressive his team is.
“I like the way we are trying to score points for the whole six minutes,” Albright said. “We need to continue to embrace the process of always trying to score points and we will be very successful in February. Our upperclassmen are doing a good job at being good role models for our younger athletes.”
The Lady Blue Comets fell to Spring Hill 42-21.
Albright said he likes the improvement he’s seen from the Lady Blue Comets.
“I am very pleased with our girls’ process so far this season,” Albright said. “Coach (Bradley) Campbell and (Heather) O’Conner are doing a great job. We are continuing work on fundamentals and shape. We don’t need to work on grit, because all of our girls have huge hearts.”
On Thursday, Chanute (16-1) will take on Burlington on the road.
