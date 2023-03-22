The 2023 spring athletics season will see the first Chanute High School girls soccer team take the field, led by head coach Kelsey Fox.
“I am excited to lead the first-ever girls soccer team. I love that these girls are going to get a chance to have their own team,” Fox said. “We are going to work hard to make this program something our players, Chanute High School and the community can be proud of.”
In the program’s first year, Fox hopes to build a solid foundation for future success.
“We are focused on learning to compete and getting better every day,” she said. “I know there will be some growing pains, but we are going to stay committed to the process and try to maximize our potential — whatever that might be.”
The Blue Comets will have to lean on the experience of those who played for the boys team in previous seasons and in youth soccer. A lack of experience is not necessarily a bad thing, according to Fox.
“We are a brand new program and some of these girls don’t have a lot of soccer experience,” she said. “As a result, they don’t have bad habits because they don’t have any habits. They are sponges, soaking up all this new information.”
Anchoring the squad with their experience will be seniors Kia Barkman and McKenzie Crapson and freshmen Marie Wright and Anapaula Franco.
According to Fox, the key to success for the young squad will be focusing on staying positive and competing regardless of results. Staying focused and healthy will also be vital.
Chanute High School took its first steps into the world’s favorite sport in 2018 when it added a boys soccer team. Since then roughly 8-to-12 girls have played for the boys team, setting in motion a movement to add a girls team as well.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association requires interest equal to 150% of the starting varsity lineup to consider addition of a team. A formal interest meeting was held in February 2021 that saw 25 interested participants, with 16 showing definite interest in playing.
“When we add a new activity or sport, we want it to be student driven, rather than adults making the determination of what activities we invest in,” CHS Activities Director Chris Shields said.
The program was approved by the USD 413 Board of Education during the March 2022 board meeting, with full support from CHS staff and board members.
While there are no concrete plans in place yet, there has been noted interest from several other schools in the Southeast Kansas League to start girls soccer teams in the near future.
Fox is joined in the coach’s box by former boys basketball coach, Max Ruark.
The Blue Comets kick the season off on Monday, March 27 hosting the Pittsburg Purple Dragons at the Chanute Community Sports Complex.
2023 Girls Soccer Schedule
3/27 V/JV vs Pittsburg (4:30 pm)
3/31 V/JV @ Wichita-Trinity Academy (5:15 pm)
4/4 V/JV @ Bonner Springs (4:30 pm)
4/6 V/JV vs Emporia (4:30 pm)
4/11 V/JV @ Pittsburg (4:30 pm)
4/14 V/JV vs Topeka (4:30 pm)
4/18 V/JV @ Louisburg (4:30 pm)
4/21 V/JV vs Baldwin (4:30 pm)
4/25 V/JV vs Shawnee Heights (4:30 pm)
4/27 V @ Wichita-Independent (6:00 pm)
5/2 V/JV vs Ottawa (4:30 pm)
5/8 V/JV @ Rose Hill (5:00 pm)
5/15 V Regionals
5/23 V State Quarterfinals
5/26 V State Semifinals
5/27 V State Finals
