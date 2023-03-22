Chanute GSOC Practice 3.21.23 - Team

Members of the Chanute High School girls soccer team warm up for a practice at the Chanute Community Sports Complex on Tuesday.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune
Chanute GSOC - Kelsey Fox

Chanute head coach Kelsey Fox

The 2023 spring athletics season will see the first Chanute High School girls soccer team take the field, led by head coach Kelsey Fox.

“I am excited to lead the first-ever girls soccer team. I love that these girls are going to get a chance to have their own team,” Fox said. “We are going to work hard to make this program something our players, Chanute High School and the community can be proud of.”

Chanute GSOC Practice 3.21.23 - McKenzie Crapson and Kia Barkman

Chanute seniors McKenzie Crapson, left, and Kia Barkman dribble the ball during a practice at the Chanute Community Sports Complex on Tuesday.

