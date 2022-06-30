ERIE — The American Legion Post 170 and Post 102 baseball teams met in Erie for a doubleheader Tuesday evening. Chanute Post 170 took both games by run-rule, limiting Erie to just a pair of hits in the twinbill.
“I think games like this get you ready for the zone tournament,” Post 170 Single A head coach Hunter Friederich said. “Live situations, good batting practice, having games like this will have us going good for what we will see at zone.”
Kolby Baker took the bump for the first game, putting in four scoreless innings of work while grabbing seven strikeouts.
“Kolby came out and pitched a lot of strikes. He kinda wore down at the end, but finished strong,” Friederich said. “I preach all the time, get a first pitch strike and don’t waste pitches. He didn’t waste any pitches tonight and he attacked the zone just like we want.”
Defense was solid throughout the two games for Chanute. A single error was made up for by a number of hit-saving and run-saving plays. Catcher Jacob Harrington leaped from behind the plate to field a bunt with the bases empty, third baseman Quinten Gregory snagged a linedrive to clean up a solo double play and Jase Tarter caught an Erie baserunner sleeping at first with a pickoff during his time on the mound.
To compliment the lockdown defensive effort, the bats were going early and often in this doubleheader for Post 170. The first four batters posted hits before scoring to open the first half inning of the first game.
Extra hitter Parker Manly led the way from the plate in the early game, nearly hitting for the cycle with a single, double and triple with three RBIs. Baker added a double, two singles and two RBIs, while shortstop Jase Tarter hit a base knock in each of his three plate appearances.
“Chanute did a good job of hitting gaps on us,” Erie head coach Broc Mattox said. “Our pitcher threw a lot of strikes but the balls all found gaps.”
The Erie Post 102 Single A team, boasting a young squad that includes some middle schoolers, only managed to take a pair of hits off of Baker. Although the team struggled with solid contact in the pair of matchups, Mattox, also the Erie High School baseball coach, sees promise in his young players.
“I thought we played well defensively and we pitched okay, but we’ve gotta start putting some runs up on the board,” Mattox said. “We’ve taken some wins off of solid teams, so we’ve gotten a lot better. We’re building and we’re young, and I’m excited for the next high school season already.”
The late game went much the same way as the first. Though Erie managed to quiet Chanute in a pair of scoreless innings, Post 170 still managed to grow their lead to double-digits by the time the game was called.
Talan Hayes took the start in game two, pitching 2 1-3 innings, before being relieved by Tarter. The pitching pair posted two strikeouts each, holding Erie hit-less and scoreless across five innings.
Baker and Tarter kept up their offensive pace, posting a single and an extra-base hit each.
Luke Noonan and Tyler Rowden added to the fun with a pair of 3 for 4 performances in the evening.
Up Next
Erie and Chanute have a few days rest before facing off again here in Chanute on Friday. First pitch in the doubleheader at Santa Fe Sports Complex is set for 6 p.m.
After the home doubleheader with Erie, the Single A team will host Garnett next Thursday to wrap up the regular season.
Box Scores
Game 1
Chanute 452 6 - 18 14 1
Erie 000 0 - 0 2 2
Game 2
Chanute 404 06 - 14 7 0
Erie 000 00 - 0 0 9
Hitting
Jase Tarter: 1B (4), 2B, 3 R, 3 SB, RBI (5-6)
Luke Noonan: 1B (3), HBP, 3 R, 2 SB, 3 RBI (3-4)
Nathan Meisch: 1B, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI (2-3)
Parker Manly: 1B (2), 2B, 3B, BB, 5 R, 3 SB, RBI (4-6)
Alijah Christy: BB (3), 3 R, 4 SB (0-3)
Tyler Rowden: 1B, BB, 2 R, SB, 3 RBI (3-4)
Cohwen Wheeler: BB (3), 4 R, 2 RBI (0-2)
Jacob Harrington: 1B (2), HBP, R, RBI (2-5)
Kolby Baker: 1B (3), 2B, 3B, 4 R, 4 RBI (5-6)
Kyler Isbell: 1B, BB, R (1-3)
Jacob Meigs: BB, R (0-1)
Quinten Gregory: 1B, R, 2 RBI (1-3)
Talan Hayes: BB, R, SB (0-2)
Pitching
Kolby Baker: 4.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 7 K, 3 BB
Talan Hayes: 2.1 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 2 K, 2 BB
Jase Tarter: 2.2 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 4 K, 2 BB
