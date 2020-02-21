ROBERT MAGOBET
Energy on defense that resulted in securing the almighty rebound for the Chanute Lady Blue Comets overwhelmed the winless Parsons Lady Vikings 54-26 Friday night at Chanute High School.
Kori Babcock scored a game-high 27 points, brought down four rebounds and stole the ball five times, while Mattilyn Cranor put up eight, four rebounds and three steals.
In a game that followed an Independence contest in which CHS lost on a go-ahead basket with less than five seconds to go, head coach Dustin Fox wanted to make sure his team was mentally prepared to come out and take care of business against a team that hasn’t won a game all year.
“I think anytime that you lose a game, you want to come out and play well that next time out,” Fox said after the game. “I think it says a lot about the girls and their grit. They never get down and they keep fighting and we don’t always play well. We don’t always play the way we want to play, but they always come back and bring it. I was happy with the effort tonight. I thought we did a great job on boards.”
Bri Waggoner had a game-high 11 rebounds, and also scored three points.
Early on, CHS created some turnovers that resulted in scoring easy baskets in transition. Combine this with Babcock lighting things up early from 3, and soon CHS was up 32-14 at the break. The All-SEK player had four 3s in the first half, and seven for the entire game.
“We were all just trying to show that we should’ve been winning the first part of the season and we wanted to win really bad because we were tired of losing, so we just gave it our all and give as much energy as we can,” Babcock said. “I feel like I wanted to move the ball more because it was stuck last time, so we wanted to get the ball moving instead of staying in one spot.”
Side-to-side movement that started this free-flowing offense also created energy for the defense to stay stout and disciplined all game. The Lady Blue Comets racked up 16 steals in this game.
CHS (12-6, 8-2) will gear up to play Paola (8-10) Tuesday 6 pm on the road.
