ROBERT MAGOBET
Neosho County’s basketball team has been on winter break for weeks now, but before the athletes packed it in, they were able to get in some work for the upcoming 2021 men’s season.
The National Junior College Athletic Association in August voted to postpone winter sports until January due to the spread of COVID-19, so the Panthers were able to train hard from October until just before Thanksgiving.
“It’s kind of an interesting year obviously with the delay of everything, and we’re excited to get back on the floor,” said 14th-year NCCC head men’s coach Jeremy Coombs.
Last fall, players essentially participated in skill work, drills and game situations. The goal, Coombs said, was to knock out as much of the basics as possible to focus on other things when the players return from break.
All of the players on the roster will make their return this week. But there is one player who will make his on-court return after two seasons: sophomore Magic Reliford (6’1”) will be back with the Panthers, as he was redshirted last season. Reliford, an elite scorer, a Craw-Kan 2018 Southeast Kansas first-team member and one of the best high school guards in the state out of Labette County High School, was a fruitful player for NCCC two years ago, averaging 13.4 points and shooting the 3 at 39.8 percent.
Coombs said Reliford picked right up where he left off two years ago, shooting extremely well. His leadership skills are noticeable, too, when it comes to assisting the younger players starting out for the first time. Reliford, from his vantage point, could tell this team has the “it factor” early on.
“We have players who will compete and push each other every day,” Reliford said. “I know that people are expecting me to score the ball a lot, so I’ve really been working on playing in control and getting my team involved. I’ve also been working on finishing around the rim a lot better. Teams will try to run me off the three-point line, so I’ll have another way to affect the game.”
Other players have caught Coombs’ eye during training camp. Coombs noted that freshman guard Cougar Downing (6’1”), the son of all-time leading NCCC scorer Par Downing (1,441 points from 1989-91) and the brother of National Tournament NCCC player Tyson Downing, has looked good, also shooting the ball effectively. Coombs anticipates the Sunflower League Player of the Year to be a one-and-done due to his skill set.
Freshman guard Deandre Buggage (5’9”) out of HL Bourgeois High School in Gray, La., has been putting up highlights, scoring and slashing just as advertised; Buggage is a productive shooter as well. A Class 5A first-team player dubbed by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association, he will be active on the court.
“...He’s quick. He’s one of those kids that can score once he crosses half court,” Coombs said. “He’s a fun guy to watch. He’ll be out there on the floor quite a bit.”
Sophomore small forward De’Antray Hughes (6’6”), a transfer player out of Baton Rouge Community College who averaged six points at a 55 percent clip and four rebounds, showed his athleticism and shooting ability the last few months. Coombs said he expects big things from him.
One player who didn’t get to fall practice was sophomore forward Daniel Titus (6’8”), who last year averaged 7.8 points on 48.6 percent shooting, and four rebounds. He elected to stay in his home country of Australia because it didn’t make sense to make two long flights during the break. Titus is a stretch big that can knock down a 3 and is a good pick-and-roll player; he can also hit shots within the arc.
Freshman small forward Malik Carson (6’7”), a lengthy wing player from Baltimore’s Rock Creek Christian Academy who is active on both ends of the floor, also was absent last fall. Both Carson and Titus are expected to rejoin the team in January.
One familiar face will be Chanute’s own Tye Coombs, who last year was an All-SEK Honorable Mention guard with the Blue Comets. Coombs said the transition of coaching his boy was seamless.
“At first I thought it was going to be difficult trying to separate dad from coach, but he does a really good job with it, and I’ve kind of been able to adjust to it, so it’s been fun having him and it’s going to be great experience this year and possibly next year together,” Coombs said.
Freshman guard Dariq Williams (5’10”) from Parsons High School, an exciting guard as a high school player, earned All-State and first-team All-SEK player nods last year. He had been working hard, but he reinjured his ACL in November and will be out for the year.
“...But that’s not stopping me on what I know I need to develop, like my jumper, and I can work on creating space for myself and just getting the ball to my teammates for easy scores,” Williams said.
Despite the circumstances, fall practice was time well spent.
“All the guys worked really hard. I think they took this very well,” Coombs said. “As far as not playing games, I thought that was going to be hard, getting guys motivated to get up to work knowing that they don’t really have something to play for at that point in time. But you know they came to work every single day, worked really, really hard. And going home got them away for a little bit. It really sounds like all the guys are hungry. They all texted me saying how they are excited to get back.
“I thought they did a really good job of working to prepare, and it was really based on the situation they were dealt as far as not being able to play. Thought that was pretty good for them to continue to work hard every single day.”
NCCC will look to return to winning ways – a feat not achieved since the 30-win, 2015-16 National Tournament team. Last season, NCCC went 12-19 but advanced to the second round of the Region 6 Kansas Jayhawk Community College playoffs. Coombs said for the current crop of players to achieve anything close to the 2015-16 team, aside from shooting the ball well, players will need to lead, defend and play for each other unselfishly.
Players will to return to campus on Jan. 4. Their first responsibility will be a COVID-19 test, and then hit the weight room. The season will consist of just 22 games as opposed to the regular 30. NCCC’s first game is slated for Jan. 21 versus Bethany College JV at home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.