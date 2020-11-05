One lasting triumphant memory of the Chanute Blue Comets’ football season was bouncing back in the second half versus Labette County, scoring 14 unanswered points to end the 2020 regular-season campaign.
But that wasn’t the last game of the year, of course, as the Blue Comets ultimately went down 64-17 to Bishop Miege in the first round of the Kansas Class 4A playoffs last Friday, which put Chanute at 3-4 on the year – CHS’ first losing season in two years. The season is over, but Chanute head football coach Clete Frazell remembers the COVID-19 season as symbolic of the last game of the regular season.
“It was full of highs and lows, and I enjoyed the time I got with the kids and I’m glad we got to have a season first of all, because there was some doubts early on and nobody really knew whether we were going to get to have a season or what was going to happen, so I’m really thankful for, especially with our senior kids that got to play a football season and even though it was hampered by quarantines and some key injuries and things like that, at the end of the day, I’m still really happy they got to play,” Frazell said. “It was frustrating at times as the season went with the uncertainty in knowing each week what was going to happen. And really the first four weeks of the season was every week something new was happening. It was frustrating to know that we had a great quality team and not always being able to put it out there on a Friday night and get results.”
Several key pieces of the team missed part of the season due to injury: senior All-State and All-SEK lineman Brayden Dillow (knee); junior All-SEK lineman Kolten LaCrone (ankle); sophomore lineman Dylan Treloggin (knee); senior All-SEK safety Curtis Harris (ankle); sophomore running back Jackson Coombs (leg); sophomore quarterback Eric Erbe (shoulder); and junior quarterback Kam Koester (shoulder).
Plugging the injury gap
In a game versus Independence on Oct. 2, Frazell plugged in freshman quarterback Kaiden Seamster, when both Erbe and Koester were unavailable. Seamster ended up finishing the year 22 for 56 for 405 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception for an 81 rating. Running a spread offense that was well-balanced with the run and pass, the other leaders on offense were senior running back Ryker Donovan with 59 rushes for 254 yards and a touchdown, and senior wildcat quarterback and receiver Garrett Almond with 27 catches for 381 yards and five touchdowns. When compared to other Class 4A football teams in the state, Chanute ranked 15th in passing, 22nd in rushing and 22nd in total offense.
Defensively, sophomore linebacker Ty Leedy led the team in tackles with 77 total. He also had one forced fumble. As a unit, Chanute ranked 19th in the pass, 23rd in run defense and 21st in total defense.
The statistics Chanute was able to register were a testament to the players staying together and playing for one another despite student-athletes going in and out the lineup with injuries or needing to quarantine. Frazell said the experience the players were able to soak up will be needed for 2021.
Erbe, who broke his right throwing collarbone in Week 2 versus Pittsburg, wasn’t able to finish the year, but when he played, he was 6 of 13 for 84 yards, a touchdown and garnered a 93 rating.
Erbe weighed in on his collarbone situation.
“It was super disappointing to go down earlier, especially after all the work the guys and I put in during the summer,” he said. “I’ve started working out again and throwing a little bit. I’ve been doing a lot of workouts designed to get my shoulder stronger and better than it ever has been. My shoulder is doing good. Not much pain ever.”
The next step for Erbe and the players who will return to play next year, Frazell said, will be in the weight-room, and not just for football. Frazell noted a stronger and fitter athlete for all sports is best when competing with the Bishop Mieges of the world. Freshmen will be more of a focus as well, as right now, there isn’t a weightlifting program for them. Frazell said he and assistant football coach Kip Keeley will start getting the freshmen to hit the weights in just a few weeks.
For the coaches, Frazell said he and some other assistants will plan for the Glazier Clinics in Kansas City, normally slated for early February. But because of COVID-19, the organization has been developing contingency plans that “include hosting all, some, or no physical clinics.” The Glazier Clinics is an annual event where coaches from around the nation bounce ideas off one another and form new ideas that can be incorporated into football programs.
Special moments
Frazell plans to learn from this season with the help of the clinics. There were some noteworthy moments. One game for Frazell that comes to mind is the Circle High game – the first game of the season – when the Blue Comets were down 14-10 before Coombs saved the day with an 80-plus yard kick-off return TD to win it 16-14.
“Jackson’s kick-off return against Circle and we were down and out, and it looked like we were going to lose the game, and Jackson made that big play that propelled us to a win,” Frazell said. “That was a great memory.”
The second memory that comes to mind is the Labette County game. Chanute was down 6-0 in the first half when Leedy finally broke through and scampered up the middle of the field for a 53-yard TD on a third-and-two play with 7:35 left in the third, and Leedy on defense shot through the seam like a cannon for a strip sack before Seamster recovered the football for a TD with 6:44 left in the third. Chanute ended up winning 14-6.
“The Labette game was a really good one in my eyes because there is always a tough team, and that was two similar teams getting after it and we went into halftime with a little bit of a deficit,” Frazell said. “The kids responded and flipped a 180 and played a lot better football in the second half. That was a really fun game for me.”
Another great memory for Frazell is how the seniors trooped through the season even with the influx of injuries and a two-week hiatus because a player tested positive for COVID-19. Chanute canceled the Sept. 18 and 25 games, but the seniors kept leading and believing, and the team dominated Independence 53-14 on Oct. 2.
Frazell highlighted the seniors that will be leaving, who also had significant roles in the 2019 season when the Blue Comets advanced to the State sectional playoffs. Frazell noted the leader and playmaker in Almond, the heart and soul of the offensive line Dillow, the hard-hitting Swiss Army knife Harris, the comeback kid in senior lineman Elijah Keever (missed the 2019 year), the steel toe senior kicker Tyson Lucas, the long snapper senior Garrin Golay, playmaker and defensive leader Donovan, and cornerback Blake Atwood, who was a very good player for Chanute in 2020.
Almond and Donovan are seeking to play college football, as there are already schools that have contacted those players. Frazell said he will do everything he can to ensure a college football opportunity for his former players. Dillow will wrestle at a big-time college, as he was the No. 2 wrestler in the 182-pound class and won a State title in February, finishing the wrestling season 44-1.
Players set to return next year are LaCrone, Coombs, Leedy, Erbe, Seamster, sophomore wide receiver Dagen Dean, sophomore wide receiver Rawley Chard, junior wide receiver Kedric Emling, junior guard Nate Cunningham, sophomore guard Brian Jackett, junior center Tuker Davis, among many other players who filled in.`
“We’ve got a lot of good line guys back and a lot of good skill guys back, so it should be a chance for another special season,” Frazell said. “It’s just going to be the physicality. We talked to them yesterday about how we needed to change how we do things and we’ve got to make an effort to get stronger in the weight-room and if we do that, there’s nothing that’s going to hold us back next year.”
