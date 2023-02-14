NCCC MWR HOME (NJCAA South Central Districts) 2.11.23 - Jesse Hall

Neosho County freshman Jesse Hall (133 pounds) finishes a single-leg shot on his opponent from Barton during the NJCAA South Central District Championships on Saturday.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

The Neosho County Panthers welcomed wrestlers to Panther Gymnasium for the NJCAA South Central District Championships on Saturday. Three Panthers placed top-six and qualified for the national tournament, as the squad finished tied for ninth.

“We didn’t have much fight on Saturday,” Neosho County head coach Matt Hansen said. “The focus for the next three weeks is on those three guys in every aspect, and getting them to perform at their highest level for the national tournament.”

