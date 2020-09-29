ROBERT MAGOBET
On a day that was extremely windy early on, the Chanute High School junior varsity tennis team was able to adjust appropriately, adapting and switching sides in such a way that the team was able to end the 2020 season on a 6-3 note at the Chanute Community Sports Complex on Monday.
Freshman Zoie Speaks, CHS No. 1 singles player, won 6-0 over Labette County’s Brooklyn Farmer and 6-0 over Coffeyville’s Kierstyn Cowles. Speaks fell short to Pittsburg’s Rory Hunziker 6-1, but won a medal and placed third.
“She played well throughout the day and did a very nice job of moving opponents around the court and keeping the ball low against the wind,” CHS head JV tennis coach Max Ruark said.
Freshman Aaliyah Colding, Chanute’s No. 2 doubles player, swept her competition, winning 6-0 over Iola’s Andi Reynolds, 6-1 over Fort Scott’s Brightin Eads, and 6-4 over Pittsburg’s Chole Carter. Colding took first place.
“She played some really solid and consistent tennis,” Ruark said. “She has really improved at moving her opponents and even hit some nice angled winners throughout the day.”
The No. 1 doubles players, freshmen Mackenzie Leroy and Jeanette Guernsey, won over Labette County’s Lauren Giager and Kylie March 6-1. But they lost to Iola’s Sidney Shelby and Miah Shelby 6-2, and to Independence’s Jade Umlauf and Kaylea Goad 6-3. The dynamic duo placed fourth.
“In No. 1 Doubles, Mackenzie and Jeanette showed so much improvement over the last two weeks,” Ruark said.
“They played some excellent tennis, and I saw a lot of improvement in their volleys, ground strokes, and lobs over the net person. Doubles is more difficult with the wind, but they were able to use it to their advantage on many occasions, and they did a great job of making the switch from side to side.
“Overall, it was a very good season. We were a bit down in numbers this year, but I was pleased with the progress the girls made throughout the year,” Ruark said. “I am extremely proud of how far each girl progressed over the course of the season and look forward to seeing where they are next year.”
