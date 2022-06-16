BOSTON — Taking fairly similar paths to get there, a pair of MLB players met on the grounds of Fenway Park as friends before facing off as opponents.
Former Neosho County LHP Matt Strahm and infielder Jonah Bride found commonality in their junior college alma mater before Tuesday night’s matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics.
“I think we are super proud of all of our players, but the ones that make it to the major-leagues are absolutely the exception to the rule,” Neosho County head coach Steve Murry said. “Obviously both of those guys were phenomenal players in our program, and have continued to work extremely hard to get where they’re at. We are super proud of that.”
Although the two major-leaguers never played at Neosho County together, their paths from Hudson Field to the land of the green monster were not all that different, the main difference being timing.
The 30-year-old “Strahmy” arrived Tuesday as a seven-year veteran, while a 26-year-old Bride was stepping into a major league ballpark with his name on the lineup for the first time.
Strahm played a pair of seasons for the Panthers in 2011 and 2012, going 9-3 with a 1.48 ERA on the mound during his sophomore campaign.
The West Fargo, North Dakota native was committed to playing at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln the following year, before he was selected in the 21st round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals.
After a few seasons in rookie ball and Single A sandwiched around a Tommy John surgery in 2013, Strahm made his major-league debut for the Royals on July 31, 2016.
The southpaw reliever has since appeared in 180 games, grabbing 294 strikeouts with an ERA of 3.82. After two seasons with the Royals, Strahm spent four years in San Diego before arriving in Boston this spring.
Bride, on the other hand, spent just a season with the Panthers, hitting at a .471 pace with 14 home runs and 93 RBIs in 2015. The Owasso, Oklahoma native would go on to play three seasons at the University of South Carolina, where he hit .289 in 186 games played.
Bride’s performance landed him slightly lower than Strahm in the draft, being taken in the 23rd round by the Oakland Athletics in the 2018 draft.
After quickly moving through the lower farm system, Bride found his way to the Athletic’s Double A affiliate in just his second season.
“Bride has always played above his prospect pedigree,” Athletic’s assistant general manager Billy Owens told The Athletic last season. “Very similar skillset to Kyle Farmer and Chris Gimenez in the minor leagues. Jacob Wilson is another name that I envision when it comes to accessing Jonah’s progress.”
After splitting last season between Double A and Triple A, Bride earned a spot on Oakland’s 40-man roster for the A’s 2022 campaign. With Oakland's starting third baseman Kevin Smith optioned to Triple A amidst a sluggish .180 performance in 139 at-bats this season, Bride was finally given his shot in the show.
Monday night’s game against the Red Sox was Bride’s first in the Oakland green and gold, making him the 10th player called up from the Las Vegas Aviators this season.
"He’s an unorthodox player,” Oakland Athletics farm director Ed Sprague told The Athletic last week. “When people first see him, I don’t think they’re gonna be wild about what they see. He’s a guy that you appreciate the way he does things when you watch him every day.”
Murry, who religiously follows and pumps up his former players through social media, was quick to give the former Panthers their due credit.
“The way it affects our program is obviously it gives us some notoriety having four guys in the major leagues at one time,” Murry said, referring also to Andy Young and David Bote. “But that’s a direct tribute to how talented and hard-working those players were.”
Bride went on to pick up his first two major-league hits in just his fifth and sixth big league at-bats Wednesday night. The third baseman tallied a pair of singles on a line-drive each to right and left field during the 10-1 loss.
“Write it down folks: June 15th. Fenway Park. In the 5th Inning. @JBride11 gets the Big League hit.” 📝 pic.twitter.com/DoXNbLdqmZ— Oakland A's (@Athletics) June 16, 2022
Thanks to plenty of early scoring from the Red Sox offense, Strahm was not needed Tuesday or Wednesday.
Although the pair did not face-off in the first two games of the series, with Bride in the Oakland starting rotation and Strahm anchoring the Red Sox bullpen, there is still one chance left this afternoon.
The Boston Red Sox host the Oakland Athletics for the third game in the series this afternoon. First pitch is set for 12:35 p.m. and can be watched on the MLB.TV app.
