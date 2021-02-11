ROBERT MAGOBET
Thrust into varying difficult circumstances, many area athletes have been stepping up to lead their teams. This week, The Chanute Tribune will recognize some of these athletes for the week from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4.
Chanute:
The Lady Comets racked up a 2-1 record during this span, beating Iola on the road 40-33 on Jan. 29, Pittsburg at home 55-49 on Feb. 2, and falling short to No. 7 Labette County on Feb. 4. In this week, the Player of the Week was senior forward Mattilyn Cranor, who notched a career-high 27 points coupled with four rebounds versus Class 5A No. 5 Pitt and six points and four rebounds versus Iola, which helped Chanute go 11-2 at the time.
“Mattilyn was huge for us throughout the game, but especially late. (She) stepped up and had some big baskets and big free throws,” CHS girls’ coach Dustin Fox said after the Pitt game.
Also that week, the Blue Comets finally made their return to play after a two-week quarantine. Chanute ended the week with a 1-1 record, winning 66-58 over rival Pittsburg on Feb. 2 and falling short 35-33 to Labette County on Feb. 4. Freshman point guard Carter Coombs made his presence felt, scoring 18 points, including three 3s versus Pitt and pacing with seven points against Labette County. Also helping him get the award nod was how he controlled the pace of the game, while also avoiding turnovers, which assisted the Blue Comets to a 5-4 record at the time.
Wrestlers didn’t get to compete in this timespan due to being off for two weeks to prepare for the postseason.
Erie:
Erie boys basketball has been ranked all year, with the latest ranking at No. 3 in Class 2A. The Red Devils won 51-38 over Humboldt on Jan. 29 and 60-52 over Cherryvale on Feb. 4. The Player of the Week for Erie during this stretch was senior guard Mark Bogner, who scored 11 points, including three 3s versus Humboldt, and 15 points and one 3 against Cherryvale, which improved the Red Devils to a 12-1 record in this instance.
“I thought we had a nice balance on offense and did a very good job of attacking the rim,” Erie head boys coach Nick Pfeifer said.
The Lady Red Devils have also had an unbelievable season, but it was in this span that the team dropped two games, including a 39-37 loss to Humboldt on Jan. 29 and a 53-48 loss to Cherryvale. Still, junior Ryleigh Brant stood out and was able to gear up to another level after scoring two points versus Humboldt but 11 points, including a 3, against Cherryvale. Unfortunately, the performances didn’t translate to wins, as Erie went to 9-4 at the time.
“We did get more people scoring tonight, but just weren’t able to connect at some very crucial times,” Erie girls coach Sindy Daniels said.
Humboldt:
Humboldt boys basketball has had a productive year to date. In the week of Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, however, the Cubs went 0-2, losing to Erie 51-38 on Jan. 29 and Eureka 83-57 on Feb. 2. Sophomore Trey Sommer gets the award thanks to 16 points on 71 percent shooting and seven rebounds playing Erie and 12 points on 80 percent shooting and five rebounds in a contest against Eureka.
The Lady Cubs are having just as much success this year as the boys. The team even won over Erie on Jan. 29 and in this game, the Player of the Week was senior center Jada Dangerfield, who posted 17 points and hit a 3.
Altoona-Midway:
The Jets have had to postpone games due to COVID-19, but the Lady Jets played a Three Rivers contest versus Pleasanton on Jan. 29. The standout player in that 46-9 loss was Emma Martin, who scored two baskets.
NCCC:
In basketball, the Panthers faced No. 17 Hutchinson on Jan. 30 and Pratt on Feb. 3, and the women had a record of 1-1. The award goes to sophomore forward Briona Jensen, who scored 12 points and brought down eight boards against Hutch, and put up five points and grabbed nine rebounds in the Pratt game. Stats aside, she is a staunch leader who the program follows. NCCC went 2-3 in this week.
“I think I did well on communication, making sure that everyone was engaged, making sure that we knew what we were running, and making sure at the end of the time, slow down, you don’t have to rush your shot,” Jensen said after the Pratt game. “I felt like I made sure on making the extra pass and just attacking.”
For the men, sophomore forward De’Antray Hughes stood out. In a close-game loss (83-70) to Hutchinson on Jan. 30, Hughes tallied 13 points and nine rebounds, and in a 95-80 beat-down over Pratt, he produced 18 points and 16 rebounds, which helped the program go to 3-2 at this time.
In volleyball, the Panthers beat No. 11 Fort Scott on Feb. 1 and No. 15 Cowley on Feb. 4. Assisting the team in a 3-1 start, freshman outside hitter Rylee Moseman led the team with 5 blocks in a 3-2 win over Fort Scott and 25 assists in a 3-1 triumph over Cowley.
“We (were taking) care of things on our side and (making) sure we’re controlling the things we can on our side,” NCCC head coach Marisa Compton said.
The indoor track and field athlete award goes to freshman Desiree Guerra, who set the 3000-meter school record with a 12:42.11, while placing fifth in the women’s mile with a 6:11.04 at Pittsburg State University on Jan. 31.
For the junior college wrestlers, freshman Roberto Camacho (125 pounds) is the awardee after winning by fall in 3.33 over Colby Community College’s Marco Herrera and coming up victorious in a 6-4 decision against Cowley’s Austin Kincaid on Feb. 2 in Arkansas City.
