NCCC Cheer - Ben Smith
Ben Smith | Contributed

The Neosho County Community College Spirit Squad is hosting an open gym this Wednesday, July 12, for high school and college cheerleaders. The open gym will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. inside Panther Gymnasium.

“We work with all experience levels, from beginner to advanced! All are welcome, and we take pride in our participants leaving with more confidence than when they arrived,” SHO Spirit head coach Chelsea Jackson said. “I use these gyms to work with future recruits, and to see if they will be a good fit for our program. Our team is very welcoming and we provide a very encouraging environment for our participants to feel comfortable and confident in learning new skills.”

