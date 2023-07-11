The Neosho County Community College Spirit Squad is hosting an open gym this Wednesday, July 12, for high school and college cheerleaders. The open gym will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. inside Panther Gymnasium.
“We work with all experience levels, from beginner to advanced! All are welcome, and we take pride in our participants leaving with more confidence than when they arrived,” SHO Spirit head coach Chelsea Jackson said. “I use these gyms to work with future recruits, and to see if they will be a good fit for our program. Our team is very welcoming and we provide a very encouraging environment for our participants to feel comfortable and confident in learning new skills.”
The first half of the two-hour session will focus on warmups and tumbling drills, before groups split off based on skill level to work on new skills and techniques for the second half.
“We will be working on collegiate stunting techniques for extended stunts such as quick-ups, one legged skills and body positions, full-ups, inversions and various dismounts,” Jackson said.
Although the open gym has a focus of developing new skills, Jackson also hopes participants have fun.
“We have a lot of fun! We also want to help you grow your passion and skills,” Jackson said. “We know what it takes to be on a successful collegiate team, and host these open gyms as an opportunity for those who might not have the resources to work at this level of experience or be coached to their potential.”
The open gym costs $5 to participate, and all participants need to bring a signed waiver, which can be accessed on the Neosho County Athletic Department website at goneosho.com
