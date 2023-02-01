WHITEWATER — The Chanute Blue Comets dominated at the 2023 Remington Bronco Girls Invitational on Friday, easily bringing home the team title thanks to six first place finishes.
“We wrestled really well overall, I was proud of the team,” Chanute head coach Nick Nothern said. “Six champions and a first place finish is hard to complain about.”
The Blue Comets handily won the team title, posting 193 points on the day. Wellington came in as runner-up with 103.5 points, followed by Smokey Valley with 84.
Ella Guernsey went 2-1 in the 100-pound bracket, but claimed the top podium spot thanks to tiebreakers.
Jarynn Hockett got her first place finish at 105 pounds thanks to four bonus-point victories.
Entering the tournament ranked fifth at 120 pounds by the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association, Kadynce Axelson tallied three falls for her gold medal.
At 130 pounds, Grace Thompson’s four falls were the quickest four matches of the event.
Third-ranked Brinly Bancroft also earned a gold medal at 155 pounds, notching a pair of first-period falls in the process.
Kiley Dillow earned her first place finish at 170 pounds with four heavy-handed victories.
“We beat a lot of people — who had better records than us — handily,” Nothern said, “which tells me we’ve been seeing a higher level of competition. That should give us confidence going into the postseason.”
Yose Garnica (110 pounds), Violet Stich (130 pounds) and Sequoia Keever (235 pounds) each dropped just one match for a runner-up finish.
Fourth-ranked Reese Clements was unable to get past the semifinals in the 125-pound bracket, taking a loss to Augusta’s second-ranked Jill High. Clements tallied quick falls in her other three matches, finishing in third place.
Jeannette Guernsey (140 pounds) and Madison Dutro (190 pounds) finished in third place, while Gracie Wheeler (130 pounds), Marlee Miller (135 pounds) and Lena Aguilar (190 pounds) came in fourth place.
Up Next
Chanute is set to round out the regular season at home on Thursday. First match in a Senior Night dual with Columbus is set for 5 pm.
Results
100: 1st - Ella Guernsey
105: 1st - Jarynn Hockett
110: 2nd - Yose Garnica
120: 1st - Kadynce Axelson
125: 3rd - Reese Clements, DNP - Abby Fisher
130: 1st - Grace Thompson, 2nd - Violet Stich, 4th - Gracie Wheeler
135: 4th - Marlee Miller, DNP - Willow Vaughn
140: 3rd - Jeannette Guernsey
155: 1st - Brinly Bancroft
170: 1st - Kiley Dillow, 5th - Erin Maddy
190: 3rd - Madison Dutro, 4th - Lena Aguilar
235: 2nd - Sequoia Keever
Team Scores: Chanute 193, Wellington 103.5, Smoky Valley 84, Augusta 55, Remington 50, McPherson 48, Clay Center 44, Circle 43, Clearwater 9, Ell-Saline 6
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.