Chanute Girls Wrestling Mixer 1.12.23 - Jarynn Hockett

Chanute freshman Jarynn Hockett (105 pounds) wrestles an opponent from Columbus during a wrestling mixer at home on Jan. 12.

 Matt Resnick | Tribune photo

WHITEWATER — The Chanute Blue Comets dominated at the 2023 Remington Bronco Girls Invitational on Friday, easily bringing home the team title thanks to six first place finishes.

“We wrestled really well overall, I was proud of the team,” Chanute head coach Nick Nothern said. “Six champions and a first place finish is hard to complain about.”

