Altoona Football at Southern Coffey County 10.14.22 - Brandon Johnson

Altoona-Midway senior Brandon Johnson (12) puts the clamps on John Rolf (10) of Southern Coffey County during six-man football Friday at Leroy. Closing in if help is needed is William Stackhouse (1). The Jets picked up their third win of the season, defeating the Chargers 51-6.

 Debra Meigs | Contributed photo

LEROY – Making the move to six-man football this season is proving to be a good decision for the Altoona-Midway Jets. The squad traveled to Leroy Friday night and came home with their third victory of the season, a resounding 51-6 victory over the Southern Coffey County Titans.

“This was a great win for these boys and for the program,” Altoona head coach Randy Almond said. “The boys played hard and their energy level and intensity was definitely up. All in all, it was a very good win.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments