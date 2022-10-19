LEROY – Making the move to six-man football this season is proving to be a good decision for the Altoona-Midway Jets. The squad traveled to Leroy Friday night and came home with their third victory of the season, a resounding 51-6 victory over the Southern Coffey County Titans.
“This was a great win for these boys and for the program,” Altoona head coach Randy Almond said. “The boys played hard and their energy level and intensity was definitely up. All in all, it was a very good win.”
In addition to the victory, the Jets attained another milestone when Blaine Collins scored a touchdown and Lane Poeverlein ran in an extra point – meaning that every player on the roster scored points this season.
“There are many ways to contribute to a football team, and all these guys have been playing big roles for us the entire season, but face it – everyone loves to score,” Almond noted. “So we had a goal that all 10 players on the roster score at some point during the season, and we accomplished that goal.
“These boys have been a team all season long in the truest sense of the word,” Almond added.
The game stayed close for the first half, as Altoona-Midway led 7-0 at the quarter and 19-6 at intermission. The Jets exploded to a 38-6 lead entering the fourth period, then finished it off with two more scores in the final stanza.
“We were plagued with some very untimely penalties and need to clean up our game,” Almond said. “We will continue to work on blocking and tackling as we prepare to take on Burrton.”
Six different Jets scored touchdowns Friday. Harley Lopeman and Jacob Meigs each found paydirt twice, while TDs were also scored by William Stackhouse, Collins, Kieran Foster and Brandon Johnson.
Johnson racked up 126 yards in the air with two TD passes, while Meigs threw for another 44 yards.
Lopeman led the way on the ground with 93 yards, while Collins churned out 54 yards, and Meigs and Johnson added 37 and 35.
The leading receivers for Altoona were Meigs with 49, Stackhouse with 38 and Johnson with 27.
Stackhouse picked off a pair of Charger passes, and he and Meigs were in on 12 tackles apiece to lead the Jet defense. Johnson and Collins were credited with 10 tackles each, and Lopeman added seven.
The Jets (3-4) return home this Friday, as they step out of district play to host the Burrton Chargers (4-3).
