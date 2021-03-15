ROBERT MAGOBET
NCCC women’s basketball put up a much better fight Saturday in the second game in three days they’ve played. But another night of missing three key players proved to be the difference once more, as the Panthers lost to Independence 84-49 at home, dropping their sixth game in a row.
Freshman guard Tanay Williams scored a team-high 12 points on four 3s. Sophomore guard Lauren Jones had seven points, and sophomore guard Rajone Callahan and freshman guard Jenna Eytcheson had six apiece.
“They came out with a sense of urgency today, which is good. We just couldn’t maintain it – young group, we talked about it,” NCCC head coach JJ Davis said. “But no spilled milk. Independence is a great-coached team. I was proud of the first half. I thought we were really good. And then we kind of went brain dead when they started pressing. ... We just didn’t look good and that’s okay. We’re going to be better. Either we’ll mature or we won’t. I think they will. They’re not used to it. It’s a tough league. There’s no off nights. You just got to go play hard every day, so yeah, that’s where we are at.”
Cleary fresh in the mind of the NCCC players was the game prior. And that meant a better defensive effort early and often, which led to Williams tying the game with a 3 at the 9:45 mark in the second.
But Indy started to catch fire. Indy guard Maisa Marcal stroked a 3 to put the score at 38-24 with 9:21 in the third. Pirates’ Delani Harris hit a 3, and soon the score was 41-24 with 8:27 to go in the third. Those were two of the three Indy players with whom NCCC had a hard time.
Harris set the tone of the offense, scoring her points efficiently on 8-of-9 field goals. Marcal, who was in foul trouble, played a good floor game, assisting eight times while grabbing four rebounds. And forward Rapu Ayodele Ngorka was a terror inside, putting up 21 points on 8-for-14 shooting, including 2-for-3 treys.
Overall, the Pirates shot 45 percent to 23 percent for Neosho. Fifty-four points in the paint and 29 points off of turnovers stifled the Panthers.
The stats starting to really take precedence near the end of the second quarter and into the beginning of the third.
“The first half we were playing hard but we weren’t playing together. We weren’t executing our stuff,” Indy head coach Jim Turgeon said. “Our second half, we simply just ran our stuff and shared the ball better. I thought our spacing on offense was really good to start the second half. And that got us some open 3s early in the third quarter. That got us some drives in the basket. And then, later on, I think we just wore them down with our pressure and it eventually took a toll on them.”
Independence was able to do all of this without last year’s Defensive Player of the Year and leading scorer Deairah Mays, who has been inactive since the fall due to injury.
Neosho’s Briona Jensen, Jeanelle Brown, and Destiny Stanford have been inactive since Feb. 13, which has adversely impacted the Panthers compared to the Pirates, a team that has won 12 of 16.
NCCC (3-11, 2-10) played Coffeyville (9-3, 8-3) on Monday. Their next opponent will be Allen (1-15, 1-13) on Wednesday at 5:30 pm on the road.
NCCC: 10 14 17 8 - 49
Indy 13 20 32 19 - 84
Neosho: Williams 12, Jones 7, Callahan 6, Eytcheson 6, Aubrey Ball 4, Sarah Hunt 4, Sadie Govan 5, Mike’Ya House 2, Daniella Duran 2, Emilee Escareno 1
