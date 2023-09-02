ERIE — Kicking off the 2023 football season, Erie fell to Caney Valley 50-6 in front of its home crowd Friday.
In the third quarter, junior quarterback Seth Welch threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Jaden Daniels to get the Red Devils on the board. Erie wasn’t able to score on the two-point conversion.
The Bullpups opened the game with a 70-yard kickoff return by Traxcyn Garton. Caney Valley scored 20 points in the first period and 22 in the second, which led to a running clock during the second half of the game. The Red Devils held the Bullpups to just 8 points scored in the final two quarters.
Up Next
Erie will head to Cherryvale to face the Chargers next Friday.
Box Score
Caney Valley: 20 22 0 8 — 50
Scoring
Q1 (0:11) CNVL – T. Garton 70-yd kickoff return (2-pt failed) 0-6
Q1 (5:10) CNVL – J. Griffin 9-yd rush (2-pt failed) 0-12
Q1 (11:59) CNVL – J. Griffin 20-yd rush (T. Hobson rush, 2-pt good) 0-20
Q2 (4:31) CNVL – J. Griffin 4-yd rush (J. Griffin rush, 2-pt good) 0-28
Q2 (7:12) CNVL – T. Hobson 2-yd rush (H. Seger rush, 2-pt good) 0-36
Q2 (9:13) CNVL – T. Garton 23-yd rush (2-pt failed) 0-42
Q3 (9:36) ERIE – J. Daniels 13-yd pass from S. Welch (2-pt failed) 6-42
4Q (6:00) CNVL – T. Garton 9-yd pass from G. Watson (2-pt failed) 6-50
