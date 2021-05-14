PITTSBURG – It was a historical day for the Chanute track and field team at Pittsburg High School on Thursday.
Both the girls and boys teams won the SEK title, with the girls scoring 109.5 points out of six teams. Pittsburg (107), Labette County (105), Independence (98.5) and Parsons High (58) rounded out the top five. The boys put up 174.5 points, with Pittsburg (119), Fort Scott (70), Parsons (65) and Labette County (62) coming in behind Chanute.
It’s the first time the girls have won the SEK since 2009, and the first time the boys have been the top team since 2012. And, it’s the first time since 1975 that both the girls and the boys have won the SEK title at the same time.
“(I’m) just super excited for our kids that all of our hard work is starting to pay off in these championship meets and hope we keep rolling in the next couple of weeks,” said head coach Matt Kmiec. “Our kids have been excited about the season since day one and they’ve kind of kept that competitive fire and desire going all year. And it was just fun to see them have some success at the league meet.”
Chanute’s Madison Hughes placed first in the 100m with a time of 13.07 and first in the 200m with a 26.97. She said the races were anything but easy.
“I had to go against some challenging runners that in the 200 usually go back and forth with wins, and I finally came through and beat them the last two meets,” Hughes said. “It feels really great knowing that I am the best of all of them. I like to think in my mind of me winning. That really helps me (mentally) to know that I can win it.”
Others were successful, too. Mattilyn Cranor was first in the discus at 103-7, second in the javelin with a 112-4, and second in the shot put with a 33-9.
Jerica Hockett in the 3200m had third place with a 14:07.42.
Evelyn Fewins in the 300m hurdles finished in third place at 53.26.
Meredith Hicks had third in the javelin with a 105-6.5 and fifth in the discus with a 98-6.
For the high jump, Brandi Schoenhofer registered fourth place with a 4-8.
In the 100m hurdles, Kynleigh Chard was fourth with an 18.65.
Kelsey Goodner in the discus notched a fourth-place finish with a 98-10.
Lena Aguilar in the javelin was fourth with a 98-8.
Competing in the 1600m was Bella Becannon, who placed fifth with a 6:19.72.
Timmen Goracke had fifth in the pole vault thanks to a 7-0.
Also for the 100m, Camrie Ranabarger placed sixth with a 13.9.
In the 400m, Abby Stevenson had sixth with a 64.43, while Reese Clements in the 800m ended in sixth with a 2:37.22.
In team events, Ranabarger, Hughes, Stephenson and Chard in the 4x100m chalked up second place with a 52.05. Hughes, Chard, Stephenson and Fewins in the 4x400m had third with a 4:26.73, and Becannon, Stephenson, Clements and Fewins in the 4x800m placed second with an 11:07.38.
“We were down by a half a point, but the 4x4 came through, and as a team, we pulled together and got first, so it feels good,” Hughes said.
Boys
Rawley Chard in the 200m earned first with a 22.64, while also placing first in the 400m with a 51.29. Chard said he kept thinking about how it would be nice to win a SEK title and bring it back to Chanute.
“I think it feels pretty good. I think it’s been like 11 or 12 years since the last time the boys have won a league meet. And to come out here and win by 60 points, I think that’s pretty good,” Chard said. “I switched today. I ran the 200 and the 400, which definitely made me a lot more tired than I usually am, but I didn’t want to let my team down, so I pushed myself through, and obviously some good people that I was running against helped me, which has helped push me better, too, and just be where we are.”
Also in first was Bryce Bingham in the 300m hurdles with a 16.95 and in the pole vault with a 10-0. He was third in the 110m hurdles with a 16.95 and fourth in the long jump at 19-11.
Kolten LaCrone was first in the shot put with a 44-2 and in the discus with a 146-7.
William Guan in the 400m had second with a 51.96.
Quentin Harris was second in the long jump at 20-4, third in the 100m with an 11.5, and third in the high jump with a 5-10.
Dagen Dean placed second in the javelin with a 139-7.5, third in the 200m with a 23.92, and fourth in the 100m at 11.7.
Kaden Morley was third in the 300m hurdles with a 45.61, fourth in the 110m hurdles with a 17.05, and sixth in the triple jump at 35-11.
Nathan Stanley in the pole vault earned third with a 9-0.
Garrin Golay in the shot put finished third with a 37-7.
In the 200m, Eric Erbe was fourth with a 23.84, and was fifth in the long jump with a 19-6.
Gus Thuston in the shot put was fourth with a 37-6, and placed fifth in the discus at 106-6.
Jordan Duncan in the 110m hurdles solidified sixth with a 20.04.
In the pole vault, Mike Stanley was sixth with an 8-0.
Harris, Chard, Erbe and Dean placed first in the 4x100m with a 43.78; Guan, Stanley, Chard and Erbe in the 4x400m picked up first as well with a 3:34.37; and Stanley, Brock Godinez, Stanley and Guan were fifth with a 9:02.95.
Chanute will next compete in regionals May 21 in Paola.
“I told them to enjoy this moment, but to know that this wasn’t our Super Bowl, that we have better plans coming in the next couple of weeks,” Kmiec said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.