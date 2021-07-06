At the Maring Aquatic Center on the evening of June 23, not only did the Sharks win handily over Independence and Iola, the Sharks also commemorated Jillian Vogel, currently a student at Harvard University, for all of her service to the team, including swimming and coaching.
Former Chanute basketball player, swimmer, and current Midland University swimmer Josh Slansky was also recognized for his service as a Sharks lifeguard.
Both Slansky and Vogel are college students — just a year removed from graduation. The Sharks typically honor all of the seniors and coaches at the last home meet of the year. Last year’s season was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so two years’ worth of celebrations took place.
With extenuating circumstances wiping out an entire swimming season, Vogel said it was pretty surreal to finally have her senior moment in front of dozens of Shark enthusiasts watching poolside.
“It was really cool, especially (since) I’ve been super involved in the team for a while now,” Vogel said. “I started in the fourth grade swimming and I’ve been the coach for the past three years, so those are a lot of my favorite people to be around. (I) just like (to) see my little kids that I coach every day. It’s really cool.”
The 2020 Chanute High School graduate is a part of a program that has won eight SEK titles as a swimmer and coach. Her last three years yielded some spectacular results in the pool.
“She is a high-capacity human and she casts the magic spell on the young ones and they listen,” said Sharks head coach Betsy Olson. “I don’t think she realizes yet the gift that she has to motivate, encourage, and to make those little ones feel safe. But she takes away the stress. She’s very good with the young ones.”
Vogel improved as a swimmer as well. Two years ago in a meet versus Iola, she earned first place for the first time and a personal record in the butterfly race.
There were some other moments that stood out for Vogel, too.
The first one that comes to her mind is when she joined the Sharks with friends as a swimmer in 2011.
A decade later, she is now able to swim with her siblings. Vogel’s brother, Noah Vogel, is a top 14-year-old swimmer. Her younger brother, Maddox Vogel, is 9.
“It’s the only sport that I can swim with my siblings,” Vogel said. “Me and my (older) brother, we get to wake up together, swim in the same length, and it’s another opportunity for us to be together, so that’s nice.”
With so many memories since she has been a swimmer with Chanute, her last swim meet with the Sharks will be the SEK League competition on July 17, which to her, means she has had plenty of time to take in the notion that it is her last year swimming.
“Honestly, I didn’t even know if I would be swimming or even in Chanute this year, so I’m just grateful that this happened, and I don’t think I would be that sad because I kind of already accepted that this is my last swim season.”
Her next step this summer will be to fly back to Harvard, where she studies human evolutionary biology and women’s studies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.