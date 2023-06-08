OTTAWA — The Chanute Post 170 Triple-A opened the 2023 American Legion baseball season with a sweep of the Ottawa Post 60 Arrows in a doubleheader on Tuesday. Chanute rallied late to a 7-5 victory in game 1 before riding an early lead to a 4-3 win in game 2.

“Overall I was really impressed with how we handled ourselves with our first doubleheader,” head coach Jeremy Wheeler said. “In both games we came out hitting early and put multiple runs on the board in the first inning.”

