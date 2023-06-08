OTTAWA — The Chanute Post 170 Triple-A opened the 2023 American Legion baseball season with a sweep of the Ottawa Post 60 Arrows in a doubleheader on Tuesday. Chanute rallied late to a 7-5 victory in game 1 before riding an early lead to a 4-3 win in game 2.
“Overall I was really impressed with how we handled ourselves with our first doubleheader,” head coach Jeremy Wheeler said. “In both games we came out hitting early and put multiple runs on the board in the first inning.”
Chanute jumped ahead in the first game, when LHP Parker Manly and shortstop Kristopher Harding II each drove in runs in the top of the first inning. Ottawa responded with a run in each of the next four innings to take a 4-2 lead.
The Post 170 offense went silent until the seventh inning, when it finally came alive to score 5 runs. Catcher Bryan Jackett and extra hitter Kaiden Seamster each drove in 2 runs, while second baseman Dax Axelson tacked on the other RBI in the inning.
Game 2 saw Post 170 take the lead early and hold off for the win through five innings, scoring two runs each in the first two innings. Outfielders Nathan Meisch and Luke Noonan and infielder Cohwen Wheeler had an RBI each, and first baseman Alijah Christy hit a solo home run to leadoff the second inning.
“Every at-bat Alijah had leading up to the home run was a great at-bat, so I knew it was just a matter of time before he connected,” Wheeler said. “And boy, he did.”
Meisch (1-0) earned the pitching win in game 1, giving up a single run on five hits with three strikeouts across 4.0 innings. Harding (1-0) notched the win in game 2, allowing two runs on six hits and eight strikeouts across 4.0 innings of his own. Axelson earned his first save of the season with a single scoreless inning of work as the closer in game 2.
“Our pitching was solid the entire night,” Wheeler said. “All four guys that took the mound showed a lot of grit.”
Jackett finished the night with a team-leading 3-for-5 performance in the batters’ box. He hit three triples, scored 3 runs and had 2 RBIs. He also caught a runner stealing in his 12 innings behind the plate.
Christy, Noonan and Wheeler each had two hits on the night. Outfielder Kolby Baker also recorded a hit and third baseman Quentin Gregory scored a run after drawing a walk.
Up Next
Chanute (2-0) has a week of rest before hitting the road again to take on Pittsburg Post 64 (2-0) on Tuesday, June 13.
Pittsburg, the defending Triple-A state champion, comes off a pair of tight wins (4-3 and 11-9) over the Iola Post 15 Indians in their opener on Tuesday.
The first game of the doubleheader is set to start at 6 p.m. at Jaycee Ballpark.
Game 1
Chanute: 200 000 5 - 7 7 2
Ottawa: 111 100 1 - 5 9 1
Notes: Parker Manly 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; Bryan Jackett 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Dax Axelson 1 H, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Kristopher Harding II 1 H; Cohwen Wheeler 1 R; Luke Noonan 1 R; Alijah Christy 1 H, 1 R; Kaiden Seamster 1 H, 1 R, 2 RBI; Parker Manly 3.0 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, 2 K, 5 BB; Nathan Meisch (W, 1-0) 4.0 IP, 1 ER, 5 H, 3 K
Game 2
Chanute: 220 00 - 4 4 1
Ottawa: 003 00 - 3 7 3
Notes: Bryan Jackett 1 H, 1 R; Dax Axelson 1 R; Nathan Meisch 1 H, 1 RBI; Cohwen Wheeler 1 RBI; Luke Noonan 1 RBI; Kolby Baker 1 H; Alijah Christy 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; Quentin Gregory 1 R; Kristopher Harding II (W, 1-0) 4.0 IP, 2 ER, 6 H, 8 K, 2 BB; Dax Axelson (S, 1) 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 BB
