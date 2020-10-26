IOLA – Chanute High School was able to volley all the way to the sub-state championship game on Saturday at Iola High School. But Ottawa seemed to have three times the players with Sabry Trout’s talent that Chanute had and knocked off the Lady Blue Comets.
Chanute, which finished 17-11, lost to Ottawa (23-13) in two sets, 25-11 and 25-14, losing in the sub-state championship game for the second year in a row. Senior Trout racked up 10 kills and three assists, while senior Taylor West registered three kills and one ace, and senior Avrey Finley put up two kills and one dig.
In the first set, Chanute was up to a 4-2 lead. But Ottawa senior outside hitter Darby Weidl, an All-Frontier League player, and freshman Emery Keebaugh were just too powerful, handling set-ups that would end in ferocious spikes as kills.
“Ottawa is just a very talented team,” CHS head coach Jory Murry said. “They’ve got three girls on the front row that are going to kill a ball at any point in time and they ran an offense that’s a lot faster than any team that we’ve played this year. And we talked about that ahead of time and tried to plan for it, but it’s not something you can really plan for spur of the moment and make an adjustment with. The girls worked hard and they tried to adjust with everything that was going on, but Ottawa was just very talented. We just weren’t able to get stops when we needed to.”
One of the reasons for that is because Ottawa returned three All-League players. Trout assessed both matchups.
“Today we started out really good in our first game,” Trout said. “The second game, they were a good team. They are tough competition. But we all did our parts. We came out and gave it all we had and even though it didn’t end up the way we wanted it to, everyone gave it their all. We were really trying to get our block out there. Also, seizing every ball that we had a chance to get our hands on. Although they had good hitters, we used what we could and did the job that we could.”
Her teammate, West, said Ottawa was a talented team.
“They just had really good hitters,” she said. “We tried several different things, and in the end, they just had really good hitters. And I think we tried our best – all the girls did.”
Ninth-year Ottawa High volleyball coach Laura Meyer knew how talented Chanute was, too, but she said it took a lot of work for her Lady Cyclones to get to where they are.
“It feels really good,” Meyer said. “It’s been a work in progress. And we’ve been working all year. Some of these girls have been at the program for four years and its seniors finally did what their goal was. Super excited.”
Chanute, on the other hand, did take care of Iola, 2-0, in the first round. Trout dominated with 20 kills, one ace and one block, while Finley added two kills and freshman Jacie Costin put up three aces.
“That was hands down the best the girls have played all year,” Murry said. “Every single person showed up ready to play and compete. And I mean, they just had that mentality of a competitor and our results showed that we came ready to play.”
That wraps up the season for Chanute volleyball. For Trout, NJCAA schools Kansas City Kansas, Neosho, and Labette are among the schools interested in her abilities. And it’s only a matter of time before she makes her choice.
