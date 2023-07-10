HUMBOLDT — Fans at Humboldt Speedway were super excited to see all of the rain stay away from the race track on Friday night as it was predicted to be raining just after start time at the Bullring. Mother nature held off and let some great racing happen.
Home Savings Bank Factory Stocks saw Dallas Joyce in the No. 7 car pick up his seventh win. He started in the middle of the pack and worked his way up to claim another victory. Coming in second was Derrek Wilson in the No. 3 car, third place was Matthew Kay in his first appearance of the year in the No. 4 car, coming in fourth was Trey Stipp in the No. 14M car and fifth place was Tevyn James in the No. 17 car.
Extrusion Inc. Midwest Mods saw a new winner this week. The driver, Jesse Folk Jr. in the No. 7 car, had a good run as he got to the front early and never looked back. The second place driver, Blake Sutton in the No. 99JR car, started ninth and drove his way up to finish runner-up. Jon Westhoff in the No. 9 car took third. Finishing 4th, "The Real Tyler Davis" in the 01JR car and fifth place went to Matthew Kay in the No. 16 car.
In the USRA Tuners, we saw the No. 4T car of Trenton Wilson get out in front early and take home the win. The No. 707 car of Larry Trester brought home second place, Travis Bockover took third in the No. 15 car and fourth was the No. 3B of Mike Brown.
ARMI Contracting USRA Modifieds saw the No. 127 car of Paden Phillips keep the hot streak alive by picking up his fourth victory in a row with a lap time of 15 seconds. Coming in second was the No. 9 of Kenton Allen, third place went to the No. 52C of Alex Cammon, fourth was Trevor Hughes in the No. 712 car and fifth place went to the No. 15 of Wyatt Gaggero.
Finishing first after starting sixth in the Rays Metal Depot USRA B Mods was the No. 5 car of Reece Solander. Solander was breaking in a different car this week, as he took over driving Gabe Hodges' car. Second place went to No. 15R of Ryan Smith. third went to the No. X2 of Brian Bolin after Bolin started in eighth place. Coming in fourth from the 12th starting spot was the No. 22 of Brian McGowen and fifth place was the No. 66 of Ethan Isaacs.
Up Next
Humboldt Speedway will be off this weekend for the final Hutch Nationals but on July 21st, you will see your Rays Metal Depot B Mods, Extrusions Inc. Midwest Mods, Home Savings Bank Factory Stocks, USRA Tuners and your ARMI Contracting USRA Modifieds.
Results
ARMI USRA Modifieds
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 52C-Alex Cammon[1]; 2. 01-Kason Carroll[2]; 3. 69-Cecil Dymond[5]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 127-Paden Phillips[2]; 2. 75-Gunner Martin[1]; 3. 9-Kenton Allen[4]; 4. 712-Trevor Hughes[5]; 5. 15-Wyatt Gaggero[3]
Feature (20 Laps): 1. 127-Paden Phillips[6]; 2. 9-Kenton Allen[3]; 3. 52C-Alex Cammon[5]; 4. 712-Trevor Hughes[7]; 5. 15-Wyatt Gaggero[8]; 6. 247-Jarret Dotson[9]; 7. 01-Kason Carroll[4]
USRA Tuners
Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 4T-Trenton Wilson[4]; 2. 17H-Clint Haigler[5]; 3. 707-Larry Trester[6]; 4. 27-Terry Williams[2]; 5. 3B-Mike Brown[1]; 6. 15-Travis Bockover[3]
Feature (15 Laps): 1. 4T-Trenton Wilson[2]; 2. 707-Larry Trester[1]; 3. 15-Travis Bockover[3]; 4. 3B-Mike Brown[4]
Home Savings Bank Factory Stocks
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Derrek Wilson[4]; 2. 7-Dallas Joyce[6]; 3. 4-Matthew Kay[7]; 4. 14M-Trey Stipp[3]; 5. 66-Lucas Isaacs[5]; 6. 87-Kenny Schettler[9]; 7. 17-Tevyn James[1]; 8. 13J-Jonathan Hightower[2]; 9. 14M2-Ashley Mueller[8]
Feature (15 Laps): 1. 7-Dallas Joyce[6]; 2. 3-Derrek Wilson[3]; 3. 4-Matthew Kay[4]; 4. 14M-Trey Stipp[1]; 5. 17-Tevyn James[7]; 6. 87-Kenny Schettler[5]; 7. 14M2-Ashley Mueller[9]
Extrusions, Inc. Midwest Mods
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 9-Jon Westhoff[1]; 2. 96-Dylan Daniels[6]; 3. 16-Matthew Kay[5]; 4. 25-Daryl Drake[7]; 5. 11-Casey Jesseph[3]; 6. 53-Kody Mullins[2]; 7. 82-Shawn Frey[4]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 40-Quentin Sams[2]; 2. 6K-Kris Smith[4]; 3. 18-Scott Collins[5]; 4. 99-Scott Lucke[6]; 5. 23-AJ Reed[3]; 6. 57-Mike Davis[1]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 01JR-Tyler Davis[2]; 2. 7-Jesse Folk Jr[4]; 3. 99JR-Blake Sutton[5]; 4. 09-Tret Bailey[6]; 5. 1-Trevor Holman[3]; 6. 1N1-Derek Tompkins Mr[1]
Feature (15 Laps): 1. 7-Jesse Folk Jr[2]; 2. 99JR-Blake Sutton[9]; 3. 9-Jon Westhoff[4]; 4. 01JR-Tyler Davis[5]; 5. 16-Matthew Kay[7]; 6. 09-Tret Bailey[12]; 7. 18-Scott Collins[8]; 8. 6K-Kris Smith[3]; 9. 40-Quentin Sams[6]; 10. 11-Casey Jesseph[13]; 11. 1-Trevor Holman[15]; 12. 99-Scott Lucke[11]; 13. 23-AJ Reed[14]; 14. 96-Dylan Daniels[1]; 15. 25-Daryl Drake[10]; 16. 82-Shawn Frey[19]; 17. 57-Mike Davis[17]
Rays Metal Depot USRA B-Mods
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 18JR-Chase Sigg[2]; 2. 5-Reece Solander[4]; 3. 7-Jesse Folk Jr[1]; 4. 189-Jackson McGowen[3]; 5. X1-Caden Bolin[6]; 6. 21A-Andrew Hodges[7]; 7. (DNF) 21-Jacob Ellison[5]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. D86-Donald McIntosh[1]; 2. 31-Luke Phillips[2]; 3. 15R-Ryan Smith[4]; 4. X2-Brian Bolin[3]; 5. 66-Ethan Isaacs[6]; 6. 22-Brian McGowen[7]
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 5-Reece Solander[6]; 2. 15R-Ryan Smith[2]; 3. X2-Brian Bolin[8]; 4. 22-Brian McGowen[12]; 5. 66-Ethan Isaacs[10]; 6. 18JR-Chase Sigg[5]; 7. 54-Tyler Kidwell[14]; 8. 31-Luke Phillips[1]; 9. 189-Jackson McGowen[7]; 10. D86-Donald McIntosh[3]; 11. X1-Caden Bolin[9]; 12. 21A-Andrew Hodges[11]
