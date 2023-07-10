HUMBOLDT — Fans at Humboldt Speedway were super excited to see all of the rain stay away from the race track on Friday night as it was predicted to be raining just after start time at the Bullring. Mother nature held off and let some great racing happen.

Home Savings Bank Factory Stocks saw Dallas Joyce in the No. 7 car pick up his seventh win. He started in the middle of the pack and worked his way up to claim another victory. Coming in second was Derrek Wilson in the No. 3 car, third place was Matthew Kay in his first appearance of the year in the No. 4 car, coming in fourth was Trey Stipp in the No. 14M car and fifth place was Tevyn James in the No. 17 car.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments