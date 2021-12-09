JARED McMASTERS
Coming into this season, Chanute Blue Comets girls basketball coach Dustin Fox knew what challenges loomed in front of him.
Replacing four varsity starters, including former Chanute standout and current Neosho County Panthers wing Kori Babcock, is a mountainous task for any team, regardless of roster construction.
And Fox asking a group of largely underclassmen to be the ones to rise to the occasion certainly adds an extra hurdle to the mix. But in Tuesday night’s season-opening 44-39 win over the Caney Valley Bullpups, those sophomores made their case for why they shouldn’t be disregarded in the SEK League.
“When they made a little run at us in the third quarter to take the lead, it would’ve been easy to start feeling sorry for ourselves,” Fox said. “But I thought the girls did a great job regaining their composure. We executed on a few plays in a row, got the lead back and did enough to hold on down the stretch.”
Led by point guard Peyton Shields and forward Jayelynn Smith, Chanute’s sophomores chipped in 30 of the team’s 44 points to help the Blue Comets maintain a steady lead from the start of the second quarter until early in the fourth period.
The inside-outside dynamic of Shields and Smith, who combined for 22 points, fueled several scoring runs for Chanute all evening. Fox commended Shields’ ability to read the second level of the defense, penetrate to the basket and make the smart play, whether that’s a shot or backdoor pass.
“I just think you see a more confident player (in Shields),” Fox said. “She’s always been capable of doing that. That wasn’t her role last year, so it’s been the opportunity and confidence. She’s a kid who can really make us go. She’s probably one of the most competitive kids I’ve ever coached.”
At 5-foot-6, Smith’s height doesn’t help her sound like an intimidating post threat, but her quick footwork and solid frame work together to make her difficult for opposing bigs to guard.
Her go-to spin freed her up for plenty of close looks at the rim, but she also flashed potential for a consistent mid-range jumper.
“When she’s playing at her best, we’re pretty dang good,” Fox said. “Tonight, she got sped up a little bit at times and flustered because she’s a sophomore playing big varsity minutes for the first time, so that’s to be expected. But I was proud of her for regaining her composure and being solid for us to play defense and get rebounds down the stretch.”
When the Smith-Shields connection began to fade at times on offense in the fourth quarter, Fox’s upperclassmen stepped up to right the ship.
With Chanute’s lead cut to 41-39 in the final minute, junior guard Tyra Bogle extended the Blue Comets’ advantage with three clutch free throws in the last 44 seconds to secure the 44-39 win.
“She’s who we want to have the ball at the end,” Fox said. “We trust her and Peyton to step up and make big plays for us down the stretch. It was good to see Tyra make enough of them.”
With a win at home in a competitive matchup under the belts of Chanute’s relatively young new core, Fox is hopeful the pressure of these game situations will help his team grow up quick and develop throughout the season.
“The reality is you have to be in those situations in order to learn how you’re going to handle them,” Fox said. “You can have a plan or idea, but until you’re really there, it’s just different. Being in close games and figuring out what worked down the stretch is always going to be valuable.”
Up Next
The Blue Comets will return to action on Friday, Dec. 10, when they hit the road to face the Rose Hill Rockets.
Chanute 44, Caney Valley 39
Chanute: 12 12 11 9 — 44
Caney Valley: 10 6 16 7 — 39
Scoring
Chanute: Peyton Shields 14, Tyra Bogle 12, Jayelynn Smith 8, Kierney Follmer 4, Kelsey Haviland 2, Ashley Haviland 2, Madison LaForge 2
Caney Valley: Anna Washburn 12, Saige Scott 8, Myra Denny 8, Kamryn Kaminska 7, Kimberly Owens 4
