Since the cross country off-season summer program started, at least four Chanute Blue Comets runners have made it a point to improve their exceptional seasons from a year ago.
Since June 14, minus the KSHSAA moratorium week, senior Bella Becannon, juniors Brock Godinez, and Gage Jesseph, as well as sophomore Trenton Banks have all shown up every day to run across town and participate in a workmanlike approach.
Last season, Becannon was one spot away from qualifying for State at the KSHSAA 4A Regional and was All-SEK Honorable Mention, while Godinez finished 22nd at Regionals, Jesseph finished 25th, and Banks was 46th.
Head coach Brett Rinehart said his goal is to get his athletes prepared.
“The summer is all about building up miles (and) enduring, getting them to be in shape to start our workouts. We begin official practice in the fall,” Rinehart said. “Kind of my goal for high school teams is to get them to run four or five miles.”
Rinehart always has a set goal ahead of his annual training program. But he can tell that the four who are most consistent are setting the bar pretty high. And there is a reason for that.
“I think that’s giving (Godinez) some motivation (and) it showed him some motivation to really get out there and work hard this summer,” Rinehart said. “And Gage is a fellow junior to Brock. They battle back and forth. I think both of them have really got their eyes set on being one of the top runners and know that they’re in the ballpark in getting to State. Trenton Banks ... ended up making varsity by the last couple of meets of the season. I know he really is motivated to stay there, and I know he’d love to be a supporting member of the team for the varsity level.”
For Becannon, Rinehart said she is pulling out all the stops for having a down year last year in comparison to her freshman year.
These four, along with the 14 other runners on the team, participate in a different route each day. When the summer training began, athletes who were less experienced ran a mile a day, while those transitioning from spring track started off at three miles. As the summer progressed, both parties bumped up the mileage; cross-country running usually starts at the recreation center before culminating in different routes around town.
There are advantages for the ones who have been coming day in and day out.
“It’s easier for the kids who are coming every day because you know exactly what they’ve been doing and, if you have kids that come a couple of times a week, it’s a little harder to increase their mileage,” Rinehart said.
All things considered, Rinehart likes what he sees.
“I think we look pretty decent. We’ve got a lot of potential,” he said. “We’d like to see our numbers higher in the summer. I’ve mentioned those kids have been coming really consistently. We need some of our younger kids and even some of our upperclassmen to try and get out there more. ... These kids can get in shape pretty fast regardless of when we start in August, but the more they can do, the better...”
Up next, Chanute’s runners will practice throughout the week. There is a 5K exhibition race in the first week of August. Last year, the event was in El Dorado.
