JARED McMASTERS
In their final home varsity meet of the season, the Chanute Blue Comets girls tennis team couldn’t have asked for a much more ideal outcome.
Of the six schools that competed, the Blue Comets held off Pittsburg (seven), Iola (seven), Coffeyville (two) and Columbus (two) to finish in second place with eight wins behind only Fort Scott (10) on Thursday.
What made Chanute’s performance more impressive was that half of its players were members of the JV team who were competing in their first varsity action of the season.
“To me, the big thing is they got a lot of good varsity experience,” Blue Comets head coach Michael De La Torre said. “Varsity is a lot different from JV because the matches are a lot longer. We play out the deuces. In JV, they don't. It’s just a lot more difficult, and they really did well.”
Aaliyah Colding filled in for Rylee Smith in singles play, while the Ava Campbell and Zoie Speaks tandem replaced Tyra Bogle and Grace Thompson in doubles play.
De La Torre said that one of the main reasons behind the lineup changes was because of the limit on the number of varsity matches his girls are allowed to play each year. By giving them a break now, he thinks they’ll be better prepared for future tournaments.
Chanute’s new additions proved their worth, with each of them winning two of their three respective matches.
Colding outscored her opponents 16-3 in her wins after she dropped an 8-3 match against Keira Fawson from Iola.
Chanute’s new doubles pairing went undefeated before an 8-5 loss against Fort Scott’s Ashley Smith and Alyssa Smith in the championship round of their doubles grouping.
The regulars on the Blue Comets’ varsity team — Aimee Maxton in singles play and the duo of Lena Aguilar and Hannah Langen — also won two of their three matches on the day.
Despite a well-rounded outing for Chanute in the midst of several changes, De La Torre is still seeking improvement from his team as the postseason inches closer.
“Like every other coach, I’m never satisfied,” De La Torre said. “There’s a lot of ways we can still improve and get better, so we’ll see what happens.”
Up Next
The Blue Comets are slated for back-to-back road meets at Fort Scott on Wednesday and at Parsons on Thursday.
