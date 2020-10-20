ROBERT MAGOBET
BUFFALO – After only four football games in the 2020 season, the Altoona-Midway Jets campaign is effectively over.
The decision was made two weeks ago by the school district when a parent of an Altoona-Midway student tested positive for COVID-19. Altoona’s last game was Oct. 2 versus St. Paul, a game in which the Jets lost 46-0. Altoona-Midway just had seven players on the field for the 8-man game.
Taking into consideration how important it was to isolate the situation, the school district made a decision to shut down schools for at least 14 days, and to do a deep cleaning. The original thinking, however, was to see if there was a possibility that sports could continue.
After much deliberation, the district decided the best choice was to cancel the remainder of the football season, Jets’ second-year head football coach Chad Raida said.
“We’ve decided by the time we start school – we shut down the Friday we were supposed to play Southern Coffey, (and) we had Waverly scheduled for last Friday, and we were supposed to go to Colony (Crest High School) for Week 8 this week. We won’t actually start back up at school until this Friday, so that was going to leave four, you got to have four practice dates in before you can play a game after you’ve shut down for over a week or so,” Raida said. “But I was trying to get four days of practice to go play Week 9, and it was going to be a game where we weren’t going to be in the playoffs anyway, so we were going to travel to either (Yates) Center, El Dorado, or go to Wakefield, which is north of Manhattan. And obviously with participation we’ve had and the low numbers we’ve had, (the) school district felt that we’re not even going to try to make that Week 9 game.”
Raida said that other Kansas schools have canceled as well – Wichita-area schools, Derby, Haysville and Chanute high schools, among many others, have canceled games because of positive COVID-19 tests – and with some of these schools playing meaningless games down the stretch, it didn’t make any sense to risk contact and spread the virus.
With these school districts making choices based on what is in the best interest of students and student-athletes, Raida said he and his team are just adjusting to the circumstances.
“It’s all good. It was good to play games. I mean I love football and the kids love football,” Raida said. “I wish we would have had more kids involved. But it’s all good to play with what we had. I hate to see the season come to an end.”
One of the reasons Raida is disappointed is because of seniors like Josh Miegs, the starting quarterback for the Jets who was making plays all over the field for four games, including rushing for over 100 yards in two out of those games in 2020.
Still, Meigs will get to prepare for basketball season without worrying about getting injured. Two years ago in a game versus St. Paul, Meigs broke his ankle, and the injury halted one of the better players for Altoona-Midway from playing his entire sophomore basketball season. Meigs, though, is good enough that a few junior colleges have contacted Raida about him potentially playing football. With his work ethic and talent, the opportunity to play sports at the next level is a possibility, but he still hasn’t decided on his future.
The athletic quarterback was far from the reason the Jets have been winless this year – the last time Altoona-Midway was without a win for the entire year was 2016, and the Jets have won at least two games for three straight years, while advancing to the playoffs the last two years. There are myriad reasons for the team’s misfortunes.
Two main reasons the team has been struggling are the lack of players and the size of the team. The Jets came into the season with just 12 players and culminated with just nine. Altoona plays in the Three-Rivers League, which is an eight-man league. On some days, only four or five players would show up to practice.
With the low number of players, they needed to be perfectly healthy and in good standing at school, but that wasn’t the case. Some were ineligible to play because of grades.
“Between grades and just lack of participation this year, we found ourselves at the bottom trying to climb back up to the top,” Raida said.
Unfortunately, the page has been turned on Altoona’s 2020 football season. Next year, Raida said he expects only 12 players coming out once more, including some already on the team and eighth graders who will be promoted to freshmen. It is Raida’s observation that this generation’s kids are not interested in playing football in Altoona-Midway as opposed to when he played.
Only time will tell if that sentiment holds true for the 2021 football season.
