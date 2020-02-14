ROBERT MAGOBET
Two 13-point scorers in Garrett Almond and Ty Coombs grabbed the bull by its horns to end the Blue Comets’ four-game losing streak to win 64-36 over Coffeyville Friday night at Chanute High School.
Almond also had four rebounds and two assists, while Coombs had three rebounds. Kam Koester produced 11 points and eight rebounds and Ty Bowman put up seven points, five rebounds and two assists.
Coffeyville is a team that has a collection of talent but on this night didn’t play as a team.
Chanute took advantage of the talent disparity early on as Almond and Coombs were beneficiaries of open shots due to good side-to-side ball movement. And on the other end of the floor, Chanute ramped up the defense.
“We finally put a pretty good game together,” head coach Devon Crabtree said. “All we talked about in halftime is coming out and having a good third quarter. We struggled with that all season. The guys did a really good job. It was really nice to see that. We had a lot of fun. Our effort is improving, we are focusing on that in practice. When guys play hard, good things happen on both sides of the ball. That’s been a focus for us, and I think the guys did that. We’re just trying to do little things, and continue to work on those.”
Briley Peavy in his second game back did a good job in controlling the offense.
Almond said the team played well.
“We played more intense as a team and we played together and it just all clicked tonight; it was awesome to be able to get a win tonight,” Almond said. “I was just communicating and getting everyone in the right spots. Everyone’s playing hard defense and we’re just intense.”
The wire-to-wire victory was the largest margin of victory for Chanute all season, and the second 20-point-plus blowout win.
Chanute was up so much that Crabtree emptied the bench and allowed the reserves to play. Peyton Beck hit a shot and the crowd erupted in a frenzy after imploring him to shoot the ball every time he touched it.
Chanute (6-10) will play Independence (9-7) Tuesday on the road.
