OLATHE — The Chanute Wrestling Club traveled to Olathe over the holiday weeked for the lauded Johnson County Kids Classic. The team joined over 1,000 wrestlers from across Kansas and Missouri.
The Club returned home with six finishers, with two wrestlers finishing runner-up.
At 6-and-under 61 pounds, Taos Greve managed a second place medal. After a pair of decisions and a 12-second fall, Greve lost a hard-nosed 13-12 decision to Sam Hunsperger of the Wildcat Wrestling Club in the championship match.
Bo Small earned a silver medal at 12-and-under 115 pounds. A third-period fall and a 4-0 decision put Small in the finals, where he took a 6-5 loss to Bohdi Shay of Paola.
Up Next
The next battle for the youth squad is set for this Sunday, when they take on the Iola Kids Wrestling Open.
Results
Open
6u40: DNP - Lucas Kellogg (1-2) DNP - Jeremiah Kellogg (1-2)
6u61: 2nd - Toas Greve (3-1)
8u58: DNP - Cohen Cole (0-2)
8u70: 5th - Wade Frazell (0-4)
8u125: 4th - Brixton Byerly (1-3)
10u67: 4th - Jake Luttrell (2-2)
10u73: DNP - Kanyon Vaughn (0-2)
10u76: DNP - Gabriel Hutchison (0-2)
10u85: DNP - Kyson Kellogg (0-2)
12u80: DNP - Josiah Galt (0-2)
12u88: DNP - Samuel Hutchison (2-2)
12u110: DNP - Gage Frazell (0-2)
12u115: 2nd - Bo Small (2-1)
Novice
8u58: DNP - Cash Stich (2-2)
10u61: 3rd - Brentley Genoble (0-2)
10u76: SNP - Jax Barney (2-2)
