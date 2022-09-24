ERIE — An emphatic 38-0 blowout victory over the visiting Northeast Vikings Friday night earned the Erie Red Devils their first victory of the campaign.
With both squads entering the night winless, Erie broke open a scoreless contest early in the second quarter via Ty Taylor's 10-yard touchdown scamper. The drive featured a heavy dose of Taylor, as he broke off a 52-yard run two plays earlier. Sophomore signal-caller Seth Welch punched in the 2-point play and the Red Devils led 8-0.
Late in the half, senior running back Cayce Welch took a pitch and cut back inside en route to a 11-yard touchdown run, punctuated by Ruben Mata finding paydirt on the 2-point play, handing Erie a 16-0 halftime advantage.
With just over five minutes remaining in the third, Seth Welch connected with Ethan Dillinger for a 14-yard touchdown strike. The 2-point play failed as Erie led 22-0.
With under a minute remaining in the third, Vikings tailback Tayshawn Gaynor was dropped in his own end zone by Mata for a safety, staking the Red Devils to a 24-0 lead. Erie then tacked on fourth quarter touchdown runs from Seth Welch and Cayce Welch — accounting for the final 38-point margin.
As the final seconds ticked away, Erie players doused head coach Eddie Kearns in cold water from the Gatorade cooler. After a rugged start to the season, Kearns said he was pleased with his squad's showing Friday night.
"We knew we had to be prepared and the kids came out just hyper as heck," Kearns said, adding that the contest against Northeast was vitally important because it also served as Erie's first district matchup of the season. "With that first game of districts it is always nice to get that big 'W,' because that kind of sets the tone."
Kearns said the game-plan revolved around getting to the edges with their running backs and also with quarterback Welch.
"The game-plan was to get outside," he said. "We thought we had the advantage there with our speed."
The Red Devils were also successful gashing the Vikings up the gut for big yardage.
"We found that we could control the middle a little bit, and that's when we got some big gains," he said.
Kearns lauded his squad for their lockdown defensive performance. Northeast quarterback Dawson Troth spent the vast majority of the evening scrambling for his life while mostly racking up negative yardage.
"I'm very proud of the defense," Kearns said. "It's always nice to put a goose egg up on the scoreboard — that tells you the defense was ready."
After the 0-3 start to the campaign, Kearns said that he was essentially forced to shake things up.
"We had a late night coaches meeting (last) Friday, changed some things, the kids bought-in and it seemed to work," he said.
Among the notable changes included a new defensive scheme, as the Red Devils sprinkled in zone coverage to go along their traditional man look.
"That was huge for us," Kearns said.
The Red Devils are also adapting to change at the quarterback position, as Seth Welch is now entrenched as the starter. Welch and Junior Bryce DeMeritt opened the season splitting time at the position. In a Week 2 loss against Cherryvale, DeMeritt was victimized for seven interceptions and then missed last week's contest with an illness, according to Kearns. Friday night's quarterback duties went exclusively to Welch.
Up Next
Erie (1-3) squares off next Friday in a district road-clash with the winless Uniontown (0-4).
"We'll look at film and decide on the game-plan tomorrow," Kearns said, adding that the game-plan will likely focus on Erie’s run-game and controlling the clock.
— Scoring —
Erie 0 16 8 14 - 38
NE 0 0 0 0 - 0
Second quarter
TD 10:25 — Ty Taylor 10 Yd Run (Seth Welch, 2 Yd Run) 8-0
TD 0:50 — Cayce Welch 11 Yd Run (Ruben Mata 2 Yd Run) 16-0
Third quarter
TD 5:17 — Ethan Dillinger 14 Yd pass from Seth Welch (2-point play failed) 22-0
Safety 0:27 — Tayshawn Gaynor tackled in end zone by Ruben Mata 24-0
Fourth quarter
TD — Seth Welch 6 Yd Run (Cayce Welch 2 Yd Run) 32-0
TD — Cayce Welch 33 Yd Run (2-point play failed) 38-0
