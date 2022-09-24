Erie 21 color.jpg
ERIE — An emphatic 38-0 blowout victory over the visiting Northeast Vikings Friday night earned the Erie Red Devils their first victory of the campaign.

With both squads entering the night winless, Erie broke open a scoreless contest early in the second quarter via Ty Taylor's 10-yard touchdown scamper. The drive featured a heavy dose of Taylor, as he broke off a 52-yard run two plays earlier. Sophomore signal-caller Seth Welch punched in the 2-point play and the Red Devils led 8-0.

