The Neosho County Community College women’s basketball team has eclipsed the century mark in five of their six contests this season.
The latest display of offensive fireworks by the Panthers came in Tuesday night’s 67-point drubbing of the visiting Graceland (Iowa) University junior varsity team.
The Panthers (5-1) opened the contest on an extended 27-9 blitz, and led 56-31 at the half. Despite a strong second quarter showing from Graceland, the visitors were running on empty for the entirety of the second half, as the Panthers outscored the JV squad 61-16 en route to the convincing 117-50 victory.
“Our pressure defense continues to get better every single day,” said Panthers head coach JJ Davis. “Some of our freshmen are really starting to make that jump — and as they make that jump, it continues to get better.”
With such decisive margins of victory, Davis said he is still able to adequately gauge his team’s needs.
“We need to continue to work on sharing the basketball, rebounding, and finishing possessions,” he said.
While it did not reflect it on the scoreboard, Davis noted that his squad has been prone to offensive lulls.
“Two or three minutes where we can’t score,” he said.
Davis said he was delighted with the way his club responded in the second half.
“I told them at halftime they couldn’t give up 25 points in a quarter again. They came out and defended,” he said. “Our pressure busts pipes, and by the third or fourth quarter we’ve been able to wear teams down.”
Zariyah Washginton and Im’Unique White shared team-high scoring honors with 16 points apiece, while a total of seven Panthers registered double-figure scoring totals.
“That’s good stuff — any time you get seven players in double-figures,” Davis said, as his club shot just 40 percent from the field on a whopping 110 attempts. “They don’t care who gets the credit and that’s the sign of a mature team.”
Up Next
The Panthers return to the court tonight for a home matchup with Oklahoma Wesleyan University. Tip off inside Panther Gymnasium is slated for 5:30 pm.
Scoring
Graceland 9 25 7 9 50
Neosho 27 29 26 35 117
